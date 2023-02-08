Home Technology Bobby Kotick Describes Microsoft Deal As A West Versus East Situation – Gamereactor
We haven’t heard much from Bobby Kotick since his own misconduct was uncovered in the broader Activision-Blizzard investigation, but a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box gave him the chance to talk about the latest developments in the Microsoft-Activision-Blizzard deal.

Kotick basically described the deal as a battle between East and West, seeing Microsoft as the loser and Sony and Nintendo as the true behemoths of the gaming market.

“Whether it’s the FTC, the CMA or the EU, they don’t understand our industry. They’re trying to get up to speed and understand the industry better. I don’t think they fully understand that it’s a free business. Japanese and Chinese companies dominate This industry. You look at Sony, you look at Nintendo, they have these huge libraries of intellectual property.[…]Nintendo has some of the best characters in video games. I think they’re a little bit confused about the state of the game today. The best companies in the world today are companies like Tencent and ByteDance. These companies have protected markets. We have been working hard to enter the Japanese market, and we cannot enter the Chinese market without a joint venture partner, so the competition is actually not European companies, American companies, but Japanese and Chinese companies.

Kotick also said that if Britain tried to block the deal, it would not become Europe’s Silicon Valley, as it hopes, but the continent’s capital. “Death Valley”.

We’ve seen Sony offer a similar underdog story in the past, saying Xbox would monopolize gaming if it managed to buy Activision Blizzard, but now we’re seeing those arguments on the other side.

what do you think? let us know.

