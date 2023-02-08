Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected to close in the summer, according to plans laid out when the deal was announced last January. Whether this will actually happen remains to be seen, pending approval from at least three major competition authorities, namely the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Sony has been fighting to block the deal, but in a new interview with Fox Business, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick commented on it, suggesting the company doesn’t seem like much to Sony. As important as I want to say. Beyond that, he says Sony doesn’t seem interested in planning for the future:

“It’s funny that Sony didn’t call us. In fact, they didn’t return our calls. So … I think one of the things that surprised us is that this is when we usually talk about the future and new opportunities to work together, They just haven’t returned our calls. So, I don’t know if we are as valuable as they represent to the regulators.

Whether Activision Blizzard’s relationship with Sony has been damaged by the acquisition remains to be seen, but we’ll only notice that if the deal doesn’t go through.