Bobby Kotick thinks AI will be a great tool for Guitar Hero. – – Gamereactor

Artificial intelligence is definitely the new black in the tech industry, and all major companies are currently figuring out how to implement artificial intelligence into their day-to-day business. Giants like Activision Blizzard are no exception, and at a recent company-wide meeting, boss Bobby Kotick shared some interesting perspectives on artificial intelligence and how companies are using it:

“I know Sam Weltman and people who have been working at OpenAI for a long time. I don’t know how many people realize that a lot of modern artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, started with the idea of ​​​​beating games, whether it’s Warcraft, DotA , StarCraft, Go or Chess. But now the AI ​​technology of these large language learning models all start from the idea of ​​​​beating the game.

I think one of the things that I’ve experienced in the past year is the feeling when I saw the first MacIntosh, how meaningful it is that artificial intelligence can have positive and negative impacts on society. But for our work, I think it’s going to have a profoundly positive impact on what we’re able to do for players in game development. It will allow us to do things we haven’t been able to do for a long time.

When it comes to great ways to use AI technology, Kotick suggested that Guitar Hero would benefit greatly from it, offering hope to all digital rock artists:

“You know, if you take something like Guitar Hero, I’ve always had this vision for the new Guitar Hero product, but without the AI ​​and processors embedded in phones, computers or game consoles that can actually Letting you have the processing speed to enable AI. Until now, we’ve never been in a place where artificial intelligence is going to have actual reality and game applicability. I think looking five or seven years into the future, the impact on game production will be phenomenal.

Kotick thinks how the AI ​​improves Guitar Hero remains a secret for now, but we hope we’ll see the results eventually. Surely we couldn’t be the only ones who missed the plastic guitar and metal combo?

Thanks, Kotaku.