Bobby Kotick thinks AI will be a great tool for Guitar Hero. – – Gamereactor

Artificial intelligence is definitely the new black in the tech industry, and all major companies are currently figuring out how to implement artificial intelligence into their day-to-day business. Giants like Activision Blizzard are no exception, and at a recent company-wide meeting, boss Bobby Kotick shared some interesting perspectives on artificial intelligence and how companies are using it:
“I know Sam Weltman and people who have been working at OpenAI for a long time. I don’t know how many people realize that a lot of modern artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, started with the idea of beating games, whether it’s Warcraft, DotA , StarCraft, Go or Chess. But now the AI technology of these large language learning models all start from the idea of beating the game.
I think one of the things that I’ve experienced in the past year is the feeling when I saw the first MacIntosh, how meaningful it is that artificial intelligence can have positive and negative impacts on society. But for our work, I think it’s going to have a profoundly positive impact on what we’re able to do for players in game development. It will allow us to do things we haven’t been able to do for a long time.
When it comes to great ways to use AI technology, Kotick suggested that Guitar Hero would benefit greatly from it, offering hope to all digital rock artists:
“You know, if you take something like Guitar Hero, I’ve always had this vision for the new Guitar Hero product, but without the AI and processors embedded in phones, computers or game consoles that can actually Letting you have the processing speed to enable AI. Until now, we’ve never been in a place where artificial intelligence is going to have actual reality and game applicability. I think looking five or seven years into the future, the impact on game production will be phenomenal.
Kotick thinks how the AI improves Guitar Hero remains a secret for now, but we hope we’ll see the results eventually. Surely we couldn’t be the only ones who missed the plastic guitar and metal combo?
Thanks, Kotaku.