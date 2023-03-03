Home Technology Bold Glamor by TikTok, the most talked about filter and that makes “perfect”: here’s how it works
Technology

Bold Glamor by TikTok, the most talked about filter and that makes “perfect”: here’s how it works

by admin
Bold Glamor by TikTok, the most talked about filter and that makes “perfect”: here’s how it works

Social media is unforgiving and the social pressure to which the most vulnerable (teenagers) are exposed is ruthless. Bold Glamor is the filter that is revolutionizing TikTok, and that has triggered more than one alarm among those who think that this kind of ‘effects’ have a negative influence on teenagers. The new function is based on an algorithm capable of rejuvenating the face.

What sets Bold Glamor apart from other similar filters is the amazing precision with which it transforms the face and makes it look like a professional. But how is it achieved? It’s simple: once TikTok is open, press on the “+” icon and then on “Effects”, where you will see the Bold Glamor filter represented by two faces. Once applied, the face of those who look at themselves in the phone display is modified in real time: wrinkles, pallor, any type of defect disappear.

Finally, it should be emphasized that this filter is not yet available in all countries.

See also  5 tech gadgets to put under the tree for children under one year

You may also like

Rumor: Here’s the Xbox lineup after Starfield –...

LENCO CR-650BK DAB+ radio alarm clock with Qi...

LimoLane closes a 4 million round

“Hogwarts Legacy” and PS5: 50 euros cheaper in...

Unexpectedly, there was an accident-Windows 11 KB5022913 update...

[Removal of masks order]31 foundation + makeup products...

Deals of the week (China phones, tablets, gadgets

OpenAI opens up to developers and companies: the...

Gaming accessories that you need for gaming on...

No fear of competing head-on with Samsung and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy