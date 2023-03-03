Social media is unforgiving and the social pressure to which the most vulnerable (teenagers) are exposed is ruthless. Bold Glamor is the filter that is revolutionizing TikTok, and that has triggered more than one alarm among those who think that this kind of ‘effects’ have a negative influence on teenagers. The new function is based on an algorithm capable of rejuvenating the face.

What sets Bold Glamor apart from other similar filters is the amazing precision with which it transforms the face and makes it look like a professional. But how is it achieved? It’s simple: once TikTok is open, press on the “+” icon and then on “Effects”, where you will see the Bold Glamor filter represented by two faces. Once applied, the face of those who look at themselves in the phone display is modified in real time: wrinkles, pallor, any type of defect disappear.

Finally, it should be emphasized that this filter is not yet available in all countries.