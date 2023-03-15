A new “beauty filter” is moving the web. It looks more real than conventional stencils. What machine learning has to do with it.

Filters abound on social media. Many are supposed to make you more beautiful, with fuller lips, smoother skin, narrower noses and virtually applied make-up. This also applies to “Bold Glamour”, a TikTok filter that transforms users into Kardashians in no time at all and is currently doing the rounds on a large scale. It has already been used 16.3 million times, and the matching hashtag has almost 392 million hits. Reason for the great attention (and excitement): The filter looks deceptively real, remains subtle despite major changes in facial features, almost unnoticed except for the hint button in the video (assuming you don’t know the face that’s staring at you from the screen) .

The shape of the eyebrows and individual facial features are changed, as is the color of the eyes. The filter does not lie on the face like a template that is disturbed by movements. He moves much more with you and is not hindered even by a grab on his face. It is therefore assumed that the filter is AI-generated, i.e. by artificial intelligence. Experts suspect a type of machine learning called GAN (Generative Adversarial Networks) behind this. In real time, every pixel of the face is constantly analyzed, recalculated and (supposedly more beautiful) spat out. Each face is therefore changed a little differently. There is already material on TikTok itself that explains the technology behind the filter.

More beautiful online, sadder as a person

In videos, many women also advise against using the filter. One would not only maintain an unattainable ideal of beauty, but even intensify it. “If you then see each other without the filter, you find yourself relatively ugly,” says TikTokerin @easysonina. Other users also claim this. Bizarre that a US study was published at about the same time as the filter, which shows the connection between social media use and body perception in teenagers. A reduction in the former therefore leads to an improvement in the latter. A conclusion that previous studies came to. Depression and anxiety rates among young people have increased by 70 percent over the past quarter century, according to a 2017 British study.

By the way, the “Teenage Look” filter works in a similar way to “Bold Glamour”. Instead of elaborate make-up, the face simply appears younger, youthful. “Body perception disorders and inferiority complexes caused by social media will not only be reserved for teenagers in the future,” writes Michael Moorstedt in his online column for the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. Incidentally, TikTok itself automatically draws the skin a bit softer and the lips a touch rosier. Even without selecting a specific filter. Memo Akten, Professor of Computational Design at the University of California, calls the new excesses of filter technology “psychological warfare and pure evil”. He tweeted, “‘Beauty filters’ aren’t new, but the precision with which they’re done is beyond uncanny.”

The first legal regulations for the use of filters already exist. In Great Britain, for example, a labeling requirement for filters used, which includes influencers and content creators, was introduced in 2021. However, it is questionable whether a single notification button (as is the case on TikTok anyway) can make a difference.

