«Leave me the emotion, and keep the memory as well. I don’t want her, because it’s a scam, and she can’t even be brought to court because she would win. Memory is not with me, but against me. I’ve been trying to push her away, erase her for years, I’ve even slapped her, shoved her, and she suffers anything to stay on my head like a tissue paper hat. I don’t want her and she knows it. But sometimes she falls into my arms, and I have to rock her. I even heard her laugh yesterday». It’s all there Monica Vitti in this excerpt from his atypical memoir The bed is a rose: her apparent ingenuity, her surprising depth, her creative flair and her fragile memory, severely tested by a cruel disease with which the actress lived in her last years, far from her beloved stage.

One of the many reasons not to miss the new edition of this book, written and illustrated by Monica Vitti herself and expanded by a poignant preface by her husband Roberto Russo, always by his side and capable of giving new meaning and deep nuances to the abused words “in joy and in pain, in health and in sickness”. Poised between dream and reality, between memory and imagination, The bed is a rose is an evocative and bewitching journey into the mind and life of one of the greatest Italian artists of the last century, capable of transforming acting into poetry, and at the same time being the muse of the incommunicability of Michelangelo Antonioni and sumptuous exponent of Italian comedy, in an environment dominated by men but forced to bow to his skill and an unrepeatable blend of irony and sensuality.

The bed is a rose: a poignant journey through Monica Vitti’s memories and imagination

Precisely to Antonioni are dedicated some of the most passionate pages of the The bed is a rose. «Red Desert, as some readers may know, was inspired by a depression of mine. Of course, if Michelangelo hadn’t been next to me, “My hair hurts” would have been just a ridiculous phrase. Instead, the artist invents Red Desert on top of it. Any trifle can be worthy of attention. For an artist, I mean, others can also play cards» writes Monica Vitti, paying a sincere tribute to her first cinema teacher.

Those looking for gossip, anecdotes or uncomfortable behind-the-scenes career of this legend of Italian cinema might be disappointed by this memoir, which instead presents itself as a hodgepodge of emotions, dreams and specific episodes, all in their own way fundamental to defining the artistic path and existential by Monica Vitti. It is the author and protagonist herself who outlines her personality, starting from the carelessness that has always distinguished her, going through the period of her alienation from the cinema (very distant from her true character) and arriving at the restlessness due to the making of her first and director’s only film, Secret scandal.

In between, flights on the wings of the imagination, confidences and ample parentheses, accompanied by simple and evocative sketches. Glimpses of a restless soul but always in total control of the craft of acting. «But then why was I an actress? Nothing more natural for me, when I act I have an iron memory. It is reality that is nebulous to me, not Shakespeare», she writes with a hint of pride, clearly separating the actress from the person.

Between autobiography and memoir

There is no shortage of extremely painful reflections («When I wake up I never know where I am or why. Nothing is familiar to me») and moments of hilarious sincerity («I’m too distracted, I’d rather work on the story of the window, it interests me more than my film»), ma The bed is a rose after all, it is the best tool we have to delve into the marvelous complexity of this artist. An artist who, by admission of Roberto Russo himself, “knows how to mask even the voids that come alive in the mind”, but who between a memory and a joke, a reflection and a dream, in this sweet and melancholic memoir briefly lowers the guard, allowing a glimpse of the real Monica Vitti.

The proceeds of the new expanded edition of The bed is a rose will go to the Headache and Neurosonology Research Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital foundation, headed by Prof. Fabrizio Vernieri.