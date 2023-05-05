Books, photography, fitness and relaxation. All gadgets for mothers

Listen to the audio version of the article

From smart working to fitness, through reading books and photography. The role of the mother has changed over the years, becoming more accustomed to technology, also due to the push towards digital consumption in the Covid era. Trends and behaviors are increasingly turning to tech, with an eye to the health of body and mind. Here then is the race for basic vital signs monitoring devices. Among the many, the Galaxy Watch 5 by Samsung (249 euros), a watch that recently introduced an important novelty, which looks precisely at the female public: the monitoring of the menstrual cycle based on body temperature. The data entered on the smartphone, together with the periodically measured body temperature trend, allow not only to anticipate the arrival of the period but also to face it in the best possible way, with advice on the best time to relax and on exercises capable of relieving, for as much pain as possible. A valid alternative is Fitbit Sense 2 (299.95 euros), which in addition to tracking the day’s activities, is also able to suggest a healthier lifestyle, with tools such as daily recovery and sleep and stress management. The other side of the coin, in the wearable field, is the Apple Watch.

Apple Series 8

The Series 8 (from 509 euros), after the electrocardiogram, the measurement of oxygen in the blood, the lifesaver from falls, the count of calories expended and the apps for mental well-being, has also made the analysis of the basal temperature available to build an accurate graph on the periods of fertility of the woman. The perfect match is the iPhone 14, also recently launched in yellow (from 1,029 euros). Once your profile is set up in the Health app, you can review the data listed and sync it with data obtained from your Apple Watch. If the idea is instead to give the mother a tool that combines useful and pleasant, it is worth taking a look at the new fleet of e-readers with support for the digital ballpoint pen. In addition to performing the primary function for reading books, a device such as the Kindle Scribe (399 euros) can also replace a notepad or a classic address book, reducing paper consumption and expanding the opportunities for digitizing documents. From a smart working perspective, it may be time for mom to improve the quality of work video calls from home.

See also The countdown to the sale of Xbox has begun- Sina Hong Kong Logitech StreamCam

At a definitely affordable price, Logitech StreamCam (99 euros) promises not only to make videocalls on the most used platforms make a leap but also for streaming live content, thanks to the possibility of filming in Full HD up to 60 frames per second . A model that is halfway between an economic accessory and a top of the range, as is the Cisco Desk Camera (215 euros). This clips to the top of the monitor and offers intelligent features, such as recognizing who is shooting and shifting the view so you never leave the frame. A product for professional use, as expected from the US brand. Career women or housewives, technology comes to the rescue with smart gadgets capable of bringing new ideas into the kitchen. This is the case of Tineco, which has created the Toasty One Smart Toaster (339 euros). It is a latest generation toaster which, through its intelligent functions, can guarantee different levels of bread crunchiness. Its tech essence is evident from a central touch display, from which to choose the preferred roasting level, with automatic preparation. Then there is the 3-in-1 Ninja PowerBase CI100EU blender (129.99 euros), featuring an 850-watt base that powers three devices – a hand mixer, a hand blender and a chopper. Simply switch between the different attachments for kneading, mixing, kneading, blending and chopping. And finally photography: the latest model of Instax Mini 12 (89.99 euros) seems to have been made just for Mother’s Day. In pastel colours, the instant camera brings back the concept of ‘point and shoot’, without second thoughts, with the possibility of using a few settings to imprint, on credit card format, moments to remember, for once not only in bits but even on the “old” film