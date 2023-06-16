Boom! iliad announces the availability of the eSIM!

iliad announces today the introduction of your own eSIM, the virtual SIM that allows you to subscribe to iliad offers without the need for a physical SIM. A further step forward in the evolution of communication technologies, which responds concretely to the voice and daily needs of the iliad mobile community.

One of the main features of the eSIM is its practicality. With the eSIM it will no longer be necessary to insert or remove the SIM from your smartphone, thus eliminating the risk of losing or damaging it in the process. The eSIM is a sustainable solutionbecause it does not need any material support or packaging.

From today, with the introduction of the eSIM, the 10 million iliad mobile users and those who want to join the #Revolutioniliad will be able to enjoy the benefits offered by this novelty. However, the possibility of activating the desired mobile offer is always available by choosing the physical SIM option.

The iliad eSIM is available for all the operator’s mobile offers.

For those who are already iliad users:

• for those who have a €9.99 offer or request to switch to a €9.99 offer, eSIM activation is free;

• for those who have an offer with a rate of less than €9.99, iliad provides for a one-off activation cost of €9.99.

For new iliad users, regardless of the offer subscribed, the eSIM activation cost is €9.99.

To install the iliad eSIM on your smartphone, simply scan the QR code provided at the time of subscription, enter the secret code received upon completion of the subscription and follow a few simple configuration steps provided by your device.

The eSIM can also be transferred from one device to another, offering greater flexibility to users who change phones: simply uninstall it from the old device and reuse the QR code, which can be found in your Personal Area or in the subscription email, on the new smartphone .

The iliad eSIM is available on iliad.it, at the Simboxes present in the 38 Flagship Stores, in all iliad Corners and by calling 177. Simply choose the “eSIM” option when subscribing to the offer or request it, in the case of a iliad user, from the Personal Area.

For more information and to find out the list of eSIM-compatible devices, visit the dedicated website by clicking here.