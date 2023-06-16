Boost the performance of the Intel Arc Pro family

Intel enhances the Arc Pro range with the Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs, designed for professional workstations and featuring up to 12GByte memory.

With built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration, and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro GPU A60 brings together fluid viewports, the latest visual technologies and rich content creation in a traditional single slot format.

How are they different

Compared with existing products, Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M they double all functional and performance characteristics. These include 16 PCIe lanes, 384 gigabytes per second of bandwidth and memory, 256 dedicated Xe Matrix Extension (XMX) AI engines, and 16 ray tracing drives. They also come with full media encoding and decoding support, including AV1. These features make Intel Arc Pro GPUs ideal for CAD/CAM design and modeling, AI inferencing, and multimedia processing in dedicated professional environments.

Boost your performance

Intel Arc Pro GPUs are supported by released drivers quarterly for constant performance optimization. They are also ISV1 certified for key workstation applications used in the architecture, construction engineering, design and manufacturing industries. Between these:

Autodesk 3ds Max,

Autodesk AutoCAD,

Autodesk Fusion 360,

Autodesk Inventor,

Autodesk Maya,

Bentley MicroStation,

Dassault Systemes SOLIDWORKS,

Nemetscheck VectorWorks,

PTC I think,

Siemens NX,

Siemens Solid Edge.

High-performance visual experiences

Intel workstation GPUs are also optimized for multimedia and entertainment applications such as Blender. They also run ray tracing and rendering libraries in the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit. This is to enable the creation of high-performance, high-fidelity visual experiences at scale. The Intel Arc Pro GPU family is also certified for use with Intel NUC 13 Extreme Small form factor (SFF) PCs, which offer 125W unlocked 13th Generation Intel Core processors.