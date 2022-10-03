Home Technology Boost Your Magic: Party Decks Using Transformers Cards – Gamereactor
Boost Your Magic: Party Decks Using Transformers Cards – Gamereactor

Boost Your Magic: Party Decks Using Transformers Cards – Gamereactor

Magic: The Gathering is expanding with the release of a new batch of cards, a set that will undoubtedly be very exciting for anyone who loves the Transformers universe. Because various cards based on autonomous bots and cheaters are on the way, as Hasbro recently announced during PulseCon.

We’ve seen several different cards so far, including Optimus Prime, Star Frost, Sonic, Slicer, Gold Bug, and Fire Fight, with several different variants of each character and featuring a double-sided card appears in either the “normal” or the “broken glass” variant.

This all comes after a series of Transformers announcements, including that Futterding Games is developing the brand to create an all-new game, which will launch sometime in 2023.While nothing has been officially announced about the game so far, we do know that it will be a PC and console game, and that it will be inspired by the animated series Transformers: Earth Park, according toNME

