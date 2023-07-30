Boost Your Work Efficiency with tmux: A Magic Tool for Linux Developers

Title: Boost Your Efficiency with the Powerful Terminal Tool “tmux” on Linux

Subtitle: Learn how to multitask efficiently and avoid disconnections during large-scale tasks and AI training

Developers who are well-versed in using the Linux series often find themselves utilizing the Terminal terminal on a regular basis. But how can one use the Terminal terminal more efficiently? Enter “tmux”, a magical weapon that allows for multitasking, quick navigation, and efficient execution of program commands in individual windows, ultimately enhancing work efficiency.

Behind this remarkable tool lies a server that ensures seamless execution of large-scale task programs or AI training. With tmux, the risk of disconnection due to remote connections is significantly reduced, allowing users to pursue efficiency without the fear of failed model training. It’s definitely worth a try.

Install:

To install tmux, refer to the documentation available at https://github.com/tmux/tmux/wiki/Installing. Taking Ubuntu as an example, run the following command in the Terminal: sudo apt install tmux

Architecture:

– Session: A container that holds multiple windows.

– Window: A container for panes.

– Pane: The smallest unit of operation, where users can execute instructions and view results.

While the architecture might appear complex at first glance, fear not. We will guide you through each function and explain the corresponding terms and operations step by step.

Open a Session:

To open a session, enter the command “tmux new -s test”. Once successfully opened, you can identify the session by the green bar at the bottom.

Adding Windows to the Session:

Use the shortcut key “Ctrl + c” to add a window to the session. This means that the session will have two windows. Now, you might wonder how to switch between them. It’s quite simple – use the following shortcut keys:

– Next Window: Ctrl + N

– Previous Window: Ctrl + P

How to Control Multiple Panes under One Window:

Let’s demonstrate the use of horizontal split “Ctrl + b +” to create two panes within the same window. This allows for executing commands while simultaneously monitoring logs, thus enhancing productivity.

For more instructions on operating panes, visit the following link: https://github.com/tmux/tmux/wiki/Getting-Started

Epilogue:

For efficiency-oriented engineers, tmux is an incredibly useful tool that is well worth mastering. However, it not only benefits engineers, but also Linux and Mac users alike. This toolkit can significantly boost efficiency, particularly when processing files without a graphical user interface. In the digital age, we should all strive to acquire such valuable knowledge.

