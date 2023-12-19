Boox Note Air 3C, here is a digital player different from the others

Listen to the audio version of the article

Until a few years ago, the world of reading devices was divided into two. On the one hand the real e-book readers, on the other the tablets, iPad at the top. However, technology and software interoperability have allowed the two categories to be mixed, giving rise to interesting hybrids, including this Boox Note Air 3C. As per the short but intense history of the manufacturer Onyx, the desire is to create a device that acts as an ally for all the main digital activities of modern users. Reading a book, listening to an audiobook but also browsing the web and writing notes and notes. It is no coincidence that this new tool is already sold with its beautiful ballpoint pen, with which to draw drawings and words, on a display that is no longer monochromatic but in color. The basis is always e-ink technology, so “color” takes on a slightly different meaning compared to the comparison with a real tablet, but in our hands we find a device that tries to stand out from the crowd, with peculiarities.

How it’s done

The Onyx Boox Note Air 3C features a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 e-paper display with 4096 colors and a 1200 e-ink panel. The screen is made of glass and sits flush with the bezel with a flat-cover lens . The black and white resolution for text is 2480×1860 at 300 PPI; this is one of the few 10-inch e-paper displays on the market with such a high PPI level; the other is the Amazon Kindle Scribe. The device features Palm Rejection technology and over 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity are available while drawing. The more you press, the thicker the lines become. There are approximately 16 different colors to choose from when editing files, drawing freehand, or creating to-do lists.

Under the hood is a 2.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If this isn’t enough for all your files and apps, there’s also support for a MicroSD of up to 2TB. Oh yes, because another peculiarity of this reader is the presence of Android and the Play Store, with the opportunity to download all the applications normally available for a tablet that runs with the open source OS. Of course with limitations: you can’t play almost anything up here but it’s also logical: it’s still an object designed for reading and listening to books, so it will be good for any reading app and for browsing your favorite sites without major problems. claims. It’s powered by a respectable 3,700mAh battery, with a USB-C input.

The software part

The Boox Note Air 3 C runs Android 12, making it one of the few e-notes or e-readers on the market to have such a recent version of the platform. This includes not only performance increases, but also important security updates. Onyx is one of the few companies to include Google Play and Play Services on all their devices. Users can log in to their account and start downloading apps that have already been downloaded or purchased on other Android phones or tablets. Onyx runs Boox OS, which is a custom launcher, optimizer for e-readers, e-notes, and tablets. The company constantly releases firmware updates to refine reading, writing, and overall performance. According to Onyx, support is guaranteed for at least five years, which greatly extends the life cycle of such a device.

Navigating the user interface and settings menu is lightning fast. Furthermore, we can adjust quality and speed, including refresh rate, to balance performance depending on the apps you use. Over the past year, Onyx has overhauled its user interface and made it more user-friendly. The navigation bar is at the bottom, and the UI elements change depending on what you have open, such as your note-taking app, reading app, Google Play, or internet browser. The home screen provides links to the library, note-taking app, file browser, and settings. Being compatible with any app in the green robot’s ecosystem, the user can take advantage of cloud hosting to access his files on the cloud, a major limitation specific to Amazon and an aspect shared by few other products in the same category.