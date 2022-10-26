Boris was a unique TV series in the Italian panorama for the ability to look into the television production and laugh at its tics and its ferocious malice until its quotes become a sort of lingua franca of the Internet and the series itself is the mirror of a country that already at the time was widely accused of crushing and harassing young people while livening up on political friendships, mischief, blackmail and bad things. In short, to mention one of the most famous monologues of the series, “a country of music while death is outside”.

This unexpected fourth season, available on Disney Plus, he resumes from there, but with a different awareness, because in the meantime the seriality has been turned upside down and Occhi del cuore is no longer enough to make money. And here therefore the authors, Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolo, unfortunately missing of the late Mattia Torreperfectly identify the new sire to please.

Tudum 2022 From Squid Game 2 to The Witcher 3: the trailers of the upcoming series coming to Netflix by Emanuele Capone

September 25, 2022







The gang of runaways led by René Ferretti will now no longer have to please “the network” and its changing political moods, but “the platform”, or a streaming service that it could be Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney itselfpersonified in an American executive dynamic perpetually in call that not only imposes a code of conduct made up of neutral pronouns and zero bullying, but which in turn is subject to the will of the true protagonist of the series: the algorithm.

It is the algorithm that asks which TV series it is the background to Boris 4, a shabby adaptation of the life of Jesus, it inserts a childhood trauma for the protagonist and that widens the canons of diversity so much to insert unlikely cast in a Palestinian setting. And it is always the algorithm that demands stories that are always global, universal, designed with a measuring cup to contain all the necessary elements not to upset anyone and please everyone a little.

On the other hand, and beyond the sacrosanct requests of stories, characters and representations more and more varied, which do nothing but enrich the panorama of pop culture, it is clear the tendency of many productions to seek success by exploiting a sort of perfect formula made up of listening groups and polls that represents the death of creativity. And this it applies to cinema, music and many other forms of expression of the human being, which have now become businesses in which to be liked a little by everyone is better than to be liked a lot by a few, where everything seems to be created in series.

With this wise choice the screenwriters project Boris 4 in a new contemporaneity which is not only that of modern TV productions, now very careful to homogenize their leading products and therefore to check their narrative weapons in favor of a general satisfaction of the masses, but that of all of us.

How many times do the algorithms tell us what are the trends and the contents to post on social networks to be considered, shared and appreciated? TikTok e Instagram they are in fact the showrunners of the contents of millions of people, who are suggested every day which music to use, which trend to follow, which filter to use, which hashtags to insert to be considered. And it is always the algorithm that decrees that the most controversial posts on Facebook are those with the most answers and therefore the most interesting, generating a vicious circle that attracts people to an empty and continuous quarrel.

The problems of René, Arianna, Seppia and all the others are our problems, because in the era of perennially usable and shareable content, we are all the Ferretti of our life. And if the algorithms ask the So Not Italian Production created by Stanis and Corinna to homologate the production to everything else, we too are often asked the same thing. The result is Instagram photos that are all the same, Reel che they repeat the same gag over and over againpost in which it is good not to enter certain words to avoid the infamous and feared shadowban.

The guide How and why to transfer the Netflix profile, before the squeeze on shared subscriptions by Simone Cosimi

21 October 2022



One would think that in a certain sense Boris 4in addition to making us breathe a sigh of relief for not having lost the desire to scratch and make us laugh at our defects, both a deeply cyberpunk series. What do you mean? In the sense that it is probably the first series in which in fact the real protagonist, or at least the antagonist, is an algorithm, a mass of data that decides the success or failure of something a priori, even before the public discovers that appreciate something he wasn’t looking for. And finally we are told that these notorious algorithms, designed to always give us what we might like, seem to impoverish us rather than help us.

In short, Boris 4 looks like a sort of Black Mirror in which you laugh more than usual and perhaps this time the dystopia will be threatened by someone who comes from Fiano Romano and goes around with a jack in a car. In the face of William Gibson and his inverse (which can be seen on Amazon Prime, anyway).