Borkum: Greenpeace concerned about natural gas production at Riff

In the approval process for the controversial natural gas production in the North Sea off the island of Borkum, Greenpeace accuses the Lower Saxony state government of keeping a nature conservation report under lock and key. At the request of the German Press Agency, Environment Minister Christian Meyer contradicted this accusation. Specifically, it is about stone reefs that may be worthy of protection near the planned natural gas wells, which could be habitats for lobsters, crabs and fish.

According to the environmental organization, there have been documents for almost two years that indicate reef structures that are worthy of protection. Greenpeace announced on Saturday that the information on these suspected areas had been reported to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, but had not been included in the planning approval process that was ongoing on the German side. The organization draws this conclusion from a request to the authorities for the Lower Saxony Environmental Information Act.

Potential environmental damage from gas drilling

“This report is highly relevant for assessing the possible environmental damage caused by gas drilling,” said Greenpeace energy expert Anike Peters. “It’s a scandal that Lower Saxony’s Ministry of the Environment has so far withheld such key information.” The state government must stop the planned drilling immediately next to the reefs.

Meyer disagreed. “There are no secrets,” said the Green politician. “There are studies of the Wadden Sea by the national park administration, which is constantly looking at what is changing in the biotope structures there. We also reported these new findings to the federal government, and we also published them at the request of Greenpeace.”

This information would also be part of the planning approval process, the minister said. What exactly these new findings look like is unclear. Meyer did not speak of an expert opinion.

The protection of the environment, the Wadden Sea and Borkum is of central importance in the process. “We are committed to full transparency, because of course we want to have a legally secure and clean process,” said the minister. “Therefore, the accusation that we would keep any reports under the table is wrong.”

Concerns about reef worth protecting

A spokesman for the State Office for Mining, Energy and Geology, which is conducting the planning approval process, said on request that so far neither an expert opinion nor other investigations into the possible stony reefs have been part of the process.

Research divers commissioned by Greenpeace are said to have determined that there are actually stone reefs near the planned gas production site. They are therefore on Dutch territory and close to the cable route planned for the drilling platform on the German side. Everything points to one or more reefs worth protecting, Greenpeace said.

Gas drilling in Holland prohibited for the time being

At the beginning of the week, a court in The Hague initially prohibited construction work in preparation for the gas drilling on the Dutch side. There, the Dutch company One-Dyas had received a license from the government in The Hague to drill for natural gas north of the Wadden Sea islands of Borkum and Schiermonnikoog in Dutch waters.

Several German and Dutch environmental organizations and the city of Borkum had requested an injunction against the construction work. In these proceedings, the plaintiffs made it clear that the work could damage a protected reef that stretches from Borkum to the Dutch side. However, the court did not comment on this question.