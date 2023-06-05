BIONIK makes best-before-date, cost and sustainability problems in food production a thing of the past

Bormia.de: Left untreated tap water – right the same tap water Bormia treatment

Bormia.de is expanding its technological lead in water treatment

BIONIK makes best-before-date, cost and sustainability problems in food production a thing of the past

Bormia.de is a “trend-setting” and growth-oriented German R&D company in the field of water treatment at Lake Constance. It deals with BIONIK, ie an exclusively nature-compliant water treatment and differs significantly from its competitors in all approaches. Vital water is the new keyword, which developer Nadeen Althoff summarizes with “Structure creates stability”. Leaps in sustainability in food production, doubling the shelf life of food produced and processed with Bormia and a significant cost reduction are important arguments today. The bionic water treatment at Bormia.de is characterized by its electricity-free application, freedom from maintenance and no collateral damage to the product – a significant, forward-looking innovation. Bormia.de has received the 3rd and 4th certification to reduce BBD issues for the entire food industry. Certifications in water treatment clarify the question “What is good for the product and consequently for the human body”? Bormia.de, as a provider of a natural water treatment process and electroless colloid homogenizer, is expanding its scientific lead with two additional certifications, ie two meaningful, scientifically reproducible test methods on the question “What causes vitality in water?”. So far, cell biology (bioavailability and reaction of body cells) and biophysics (effect on the entire glandular system) have been trend-setting for natural water treatment. Bormia is expanding its certifications to include the traditional method of spagyrics and scientific findings in the current book by Prof. Gerald Pollack (USA) “Water is more than H²O” page 108. The investigation of spagyrics was commented on with the abbreviation “Future-oriented”! It shows images with “highly lively” structuring (see image). In the book by Prof. Pollack, a world-renowned water researcher, there was a 1:1 correspondence and agreement. When asked about the “maximum energy input in drinking water”, Prof. G. Pollack measured a “3,000 nm nanometer wavelength – a deep infrared”. This size was measured in 2006 in a quality study at Bormia.de – at that time still a handmade water treatment system (test device). The previous findings on the quality properties of the natural water treatment from Bormia.de, ie the bio-colloid spring water generator and bio-colloid homogenizer (MIXXER) can be reduced to the simple formula: “Natural structures through natural water treatment double the stability (durability) in all foods made with it”! “A purely technically oriented water treatment or technical water concepts will not achieve nearly as meaningful certification density and quality as Bormia.de, because nature cannot be overridden in its maxims,” ​​says research director Nadeen Althoff at Bormia.de

“Study the Bormia.de operating principles with this link: https://youtu.be/nZYDFsihlLM

Bormia.de converts natural principles into applicable techniques for food production and private households (BIONIK = natural technology)

WIN WIN for:

manufacturer (cost down),

Dealer (double MHD)

Customers (highest bioavailability, highest taste, without collateral damage…)

Two products are on offer:

1) Bormia Bio-Colloid Spring Water Generator

2) Bormia Bio-COLLOID Homogenizer

Target customers: Living water for private households, food industry (milk, milk alternatives, beer, wine, soft drinks, etc.), gastronomy, cleaning industry, pool, aquaculture and much more

Information about: NK Althoff and Bormia.de at https://www.bormia.de, Tel: 0049/7551 9472111. Extensive information on Google at

>Nadeen AlthoffBio-Colloid Spring Water GeneratorBio-COLLOID Homogenizer

company contact

Bormia.de

Nadeen Althoff

between the paths 27

88696 Owingen

075519472111

075519472112



https://www.bormia.de

Press contact

Bormia.de

Nadeen Althoff

between the paths 27

88696 Owingen

075519472111



https://www.bormia.de