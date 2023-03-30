Home Technology Bosch cordless saber saw BITURBO GSA 18V-28 Professional
Technology

by admin
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are five cordless saber saws with matching saw blades from Bosch Professional to test.

What awaits you?

The Bosch cordless saber saw BITURBO GSA 18V-28 Professional convinces with high cutting performance and comfortable handling. In conjunction with a ProCORE18V battery, the innovative BITURBO brushless technology delivers maximum cordless cutting performance on the same level as a corresponding corded saber saw with 1,100 watts.

The Expert Saber Saw Blade ‘Multi Material’ S 1156 XHM from Bosch offers excellent strength and stability for maximum service life thanks to the body made of HCS (high carbon steel) and the thick blade made of carbide with precision-ground teeth.

Summary:

  • 5x Bosch cordless saber saw BITURBO GSA 18V-28 Professional
  • 5x Bosch Expert saber saw blade ‘Multi Material’ S 1156 XHM, 3 pieces
  • Closing date: 05.04.2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
