Bosch, what is the Keep Calm and Cashback campaign about…

Bosch has always had the goal of improving people’s daily lives, inspiring them with its products to lead a life that is as healthy as it is sustainable. To demonstrate closeness and make the bond and sense of belonging with its consumers even closer and more rewarding, Bosch launches the new campaign dedicated to Bosch appliances for refrigeration, “Keep Calm and Cashback”.

Keep Calm and Cashback, the Bosch campaign that ensures up to 300 euros in reimbursement

Until the July 15, 2023consumers who buy a Bosch refrigerator among the models selected for the initiative and register on the brand’s official website, will be able to receive up to €300 in reimbursement thanks to the “cashback” mechanism. The protagonist of the activity is a range of freestanding refrigerators that stand out for their advanced technologies that simplify everyday life.

The Bosch “Keep Calm and Cashback” promotion is supported by a major radio campaign which has been on air since 15 May on all the main Italian radio stations. The communication of the campaign will also be declined through the relative content strategy on the social channels Facebook and Instagram Bosch Home IT and on the brand website. The creativity of the radio spot is the responsibility of the agency Differentwhile media planning is edited by Zenith.

Technical characteristics of Bosch refrigerators

I Bosch refrigerators preserve freshness of foods for longer thanks to VitaFresh technology. The range also includes 70 cm, 86 cm and 90 cm multidoor models which, thanks to their dimensions, offer more space for storing food, even the most voluminous ones, and greater flexibility in organizing spaces, contributing to the reduction of food waste.

The drawer Vitafresh XXL offers the optimal conditions for storing fruit and vegetables in the best possible way and for longer, even those that take up the most space. The drawer Vitafresh <0°>, instead, it is ideal for perfectly preserving meat and fish at lower temperatures. Furthermore, Bosch refrigerators are distinguished by the No Frost technology which avoids manual defrosting.

Finally, it is provided for Bosch free-standing refrigerators 10-year service on the inverter compressor. L’Intelligent Inverter Technology Bosch in fact, it allows you to keep the internal temperature of the refrigerator compartment always constant and avoid any sudden changes, thanks to the intelligent interaction between thermal sensors, electronics and inverter compressor.

Bosch, Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer

The name Bosch is known worldwide as a symbol of excellent quality and reliability. For more than 85 years, its household appliances have also lived up to this claim: Bosch is the leading manufacturer of household appliances in Europe. Its products are based solely on the real needs of modern families. Thanks to cutting-edge technology and surprisingly simple solutions, they effortlessly achieve perfect results and make everyday life easier.

Furthermore, the materials of high quality, carefully finished, and the timeless, internationally recognized design guarantee unmistakable quality and sustainability. The recognized high quality of the service consolidates the user’s trust in the brand and reinforces Bosch’s guiding principle: “Invented for life”.