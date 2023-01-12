Bose announced the launch of the new home entertainment speaker 600. The new Bose home entertainment speaker 600 can separate and accurately present instruments, dialogue and sound effects on the far left, right and directly above the room. It supports Dolby Atmos content (Dolby Atmos) and is equipped with Bose The unique TrueSpace enhanced original sound technology can use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to play streaming media. The SimpleSync function can pair the speaker with compatible Bose headphones or Bluetooth speakers. The suggested price is NT$19,900 and will be available in Taiwan on January 15, 2023.

When playing Dolby Atmos content, the precise Bose digital signal processing and Atmos decoding technology combined with the built-in 5 sound units can transmit the sound to all directions, bringing users a surround-like listening experience. Two outward-facing racetrack-shaped drivers project sound horizontally around the room, while the central high-frequency driver delivers clear vocals. The two upward sounding units not only enhance the sound field in the horizontal direction, but also simulate the sound above the head through sound reflection.

Even when watching non-Dolby Atmos content, users can still experience excellent immersive sound effects. Bose TrueSpace enhanced original sound technology intelligently analyzes non-Dolby content such as stereo or 5.1 channels through the built-in 5 sound units, and resynthesizes the sound signal to bring an immersive space experience.

The new Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 is 5.61 cm high, 10.4 cm deep, and 69.4 cm long. It can be easily placed under the TV. It only needs an HDMI eARC cable or an optical fiber cable to connect to the TV. It can also be connected to Wi-Fi and supports Spotify Connect or Apple AirPlay2. It can also be paired with a Bose subwoofer and surround speakers for a more powerful home theater experience.