Bose announced the launch of the new home entertainment speaker 600, which supports Dolby Atmos content (Dolby Atmos), and is equipped with Bose’s unique TrueSpace enhanced original sound technology, bringing an immersive listening experience beyond its compact size. The new Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 can separate and accurately present musical instruments, dialogue and sound effects on the far left, right and directly above the room, creating an immersive auditory feast for movies and music.

The Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 can stream media using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The SimpleSync function can pair the speaker with compatible Bose headphones or Bluetooth speakers to further expand the listening experience. The Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 has a suggested price of NT$19,900 and will be officially released on January 15, 2023 at Bose stores and major distribution channels.

Raza Haider, Chief Product Officer of Bose, said: “The truly attractive sound can instantly bring the audience from the front of the TV to the film and television works, and immerse them in it. Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 will provide an immersive listening experience, but is limited by space constraints. users, providing an ideal solution.”

Made for Family Fun

When playing Dolby Atmos content, the precise Bose digital signal processing and Atmos decoding technology combined with the built-in 5 sound units can transmit the sound to all directions, bringing users a surround-like listening experience. Two outward-facing racetrack-shaped drivers project sound horizontally around the room, while the central high-frequency driver delivers clear vocals. The two upward sounding units not only enhance the sound field in the horizontal direction, but also simulate the sound above the head through sound reflection. The powerful and deep sound field effect allows users to feel the sound of following closely during high-speed chases in movies and TV, or experience being in the downpour of thunder and lightning.

Even when watching non-Dolby Atmos content, users can still experience excellent immersive sound effects. Bose TrueSpace enhanced original sound technology intelligently analyzes non-Dolby content such as stereo or 5.1 channels through the built-in 5 sound units, and resynthesizes the sound signal to bring an immersive space experience.

For TV and music content, Bose QuietPort technology gives the Speaker 600 exceptional bass performance, ensuring near-distortion-free performance at any volume.

Exquisite appearance, thin and light design

The new Bose home entertainment speaker 600 has been carefully designed with a thin, light and compact appearance. While not adding extra height, it is still equipped with enough sounding units to ensure that the sound quality is not compromised due to its small size. The Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 is 5.61 cm high, 10.4 cm deep, and 69.4 cm long. It can be easily placed under the TV without blocking the screen. The overall body is designed in Bose’s iconic black color scheme and surrounded by a metal grille.

Simple setup, easy operation, high compatibility

The Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 allows users to easily set up, and only needs an HDMI eARC cable or optical fiber cable to connect to the TV, and instantly immerse themselves in the beauty of sound.

The new product provides flexible streaming media options. It can use Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect or Apple AirPlay2 to instantly access users’ favorite streaming media music services, and can also connect to mobile phones or tablets via Bluetooth to play content on the device.

The Home Entertainment Speaker 600 is also compatible with all other Bose speakers for a multi-room sound system, or can be paired with a Bose subwoofer and surround speakers for an even more powerful home theater experience. In addition to setting, operating, and personalizing the Bose Home Entertainment Speaker 600 through the Bose Music App, users can also use the SimpleSync function and get instant firmware updates.