Bose has always provided you with Soundbar choices at different price levels. If you want to support Dolby Atmos, in addition to the high-end Smart Soundbar 900, there is also the latest Smart Soundbar 600, which is a mid-range model priced at $4,999. Enjoy panoramic sound at a lower price.In addition to price considerations,Smart Soundbar 600Smaller size, suitable for matching50Inches below the TV, and even used in the room,Soundbarcontains5units, including two up units for more realistic spatial sound, inDolby AtmosIn addition, there areBose Truespacefunction even when playing5.1channel or general stereo sound, you can also calculate the content and use the upward unit to create a richer sense of envelopment.in additionSmart Sounbar 600built inWi-Fifunction, supportAirPlay 2、Spotify Connect、Chromecast Streaming is good enough for everyday use.

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”