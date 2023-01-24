Home Technology Bose Smart Soundbar 600 new shelves: support Dolby Atmos output, 5000 mosquitoes have a deal｜Soundbar Information
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 new shelves: support Dolby Atmos output, 5000 mosquitoes have a deal｜Soundbar Information

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 new shelves: support Dolby Atmos output, 5000 mosquitoes have a deal｜Soundbar Information

Bose has always provided you with Soundbar choices at different price levels. If you want to support Dolby Atmos, in addition to the high-end Smart Soundbar 900, there is also the latest Smart Soundbar 600, which is a mid-range model priced at $4,999. Enjoy panoramic sound at a lower price.In addition to price considerations,Smart Soundbar 600Smaller size, suitable for matching50Inches below the TV, and even used in the room,Soundbarcontains5units, including two up units for more realistic spatial sound, inDolby AtmosIn addition, there areBose Truespacefunction even when playing5.1channel or general stereo sound, you can also calculate the content and use the upward unit to create a richer sense of envelopment.in additionSmart Sounbar 600built inWi-Fifunction, supportAirPlay 2Spotify ConnectChromecast Streaming is good enough for everyday use.

