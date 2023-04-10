How to choose headphones? First of all, confirm whether you need a head-mounted or an in-ear (convenient to carry or wear in an inconvenient environment), wired or wireless, or both? Is noise reduction required? Is high-quality music more important, or business and listening to music? After confirming the above usage requirements, you can immediately eliminate some unsuitable models, and the next step is to choose the budget and color! I recommend Jabra first for headphones that are both for business use. After all, they have been working in this field for a long time and have launched quite a variety of headphone products suitable for various needs. Noise-cancelling headphones have almost become an indispensable product in everyone’s life, because whether we are working at home, in the office or in other public places, we are often disturbed by sounds from all directions. With noise-cancelling headphones, even if you There is no need to listen to music, at least it can help you solve the problem of noise. The newly launched Evolve2 Buds by Jabra adopts the adjustable active noise reduction function (Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, ANC), and hybrid workers can make personal adjustments according to listening preferences, which can block external sounds and reduce interference to the greatest extent; this article is about Let’s introduce it to everyone!

Evolve2 Buds are also equipped with MyFit fit test function and SafeTone function with PeakStop technology (can eliminate sudden high-decibel sound) to enhance hearing protection and strengthen the fit between earphones and auricles, creating a perfect fit for every user And personalized active noise reduction experience.

Excellent call quality, clear conversation experience, and high battery life

Evolve2 Buds combines a unique combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to minimize surrounding noise, allowing users to enjoy clearer and more focused conversations!

Evolve2 Buds has a wide range of wireless connections. The box is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.2 receiver. It can be used with various types of computers, satisfying users who are looking for stable connections and mobility. Its wireless connection range is up to 20 meters (65 feet), allowing users to move freely without restriction, whether at home, hybrid or remote work, while maintaining call quality.

Certified by major online meeting platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, Evolve 2 Buds feature the latest technology to minimize distracting background sounds for clearer calls. In terms of battery life, it has up to 5 hours of talk time and 33 hours of battery life (including the charging box), which can effectively avoid the inconvenience caused by the headset running out of power in the middle of the meeting.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds unboxing



Jabra’s product packaging design is quite environmentally friendly, and so is Evolve2 Buds. The packaging box clearly tells everyone its appearance design, and it can be connected to the computer with the included USB-A Bluetooth adapter (BT 5.2 /20m transmission distance)

Opening the box reveals the welcome message, product and accessories



Take out the Jabra Evolve2 Buds Business True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones



Comes with two other sizes of silicone ear tips, and a USB-C to USB-A charging cable



Magnetic opening and closing design

There is a power/status indicator light on the charging box, and there is a Microsoft Teams certification logo on the lower left



USB-C charging port on the rear



You can see the QC wireless charging symbol at the bottom, which means that the product can also use wireless charging to charge the charging box!



Take out the earphone~

If your computer does not have Bluetooth function, you can use the included USB-A Bluetooth adapter to connect to the headset



The appearance design of the two earphones is the same, the panel can be controlled by pressing, and the operation feedback is more intuitive than that of the touch type. For the first use, you need to press and pair with the device



The silicone earplugs are comfortable and clean. You can use the Jabra “Sound+” App to help detect whether the ear canal is Fit. If not, use the other two sizes to see how the fit is.



Connect with the computer can rely on the included wireless bluetooth receiver

Powerful Exclusive App

First, you need to download the Jabra “Sound+” App. After confirming the pairing and connection, the product will be detected (press the earphone button at the beginning of pairing)~

You can use the App to keep track of the power status of the product at any time, choose whether to turn on the noise reduction function, or choose to listen to ambient sounds, so that you will not miss outside messages while listening to music; there is also an EQ that can be adjusted



In addition to manual adjustment of EQ, there are also some preset music modes to switch. Each mode is obviously different. For different types of music, choose the music mode you want to match and adjust it! In addition, there is also background music that can be played, which is convenient for you to choose when you need to concentrate on reading or relax~



At the beginning, it is recommended to perform a headphone (plug) fit test to avoid reducing the effect of noise reduction and musicality due to the selection of an inappropriate size~

Unlike most earphone brands, Jabra also has a hearing test (similar to going to a hospital for a hearing test, it will emit a variety of frequency band sounds to test whether the ears can hear it), which can give you the most suitable personalized music listening effect; It is understood that Jabra used a huge database of 62,000 ear scans, and their unique statistical modeling method to create tiny earbud designs, just like tailor-made for everyone!



I really like the control method of this physical button, which is far more precise and intuitive than the touch method!

Summary of Jabra Evolve2 Buds experience

Overall, the Jabra Evolve2 Buds feel as comfortable to me as their series of wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, and they are quite good in terms of the stability and sound quality of the wireless Bluetooth signal! If you use the included wireless Bluetooth receiver with a computer connection, the wireless audio quality will be much better than the built-in Bluetooth of the computer, and the receiving range can be increased from 10 meters of BT 4.0 to 20 meters of BT 5.2 , is really powerful!

I also used video conferencing software such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom with Jabra Evolve2 Buds in some recent online seminars. It is very ideal!

In addition, in the part of music listening, I also tried various pop music, as well as classical and jazz, and found that the sound direction of this headset is neutral. It will not give you too much low frequency and treble, but it is quite comfortable and can last Time to listen to feedback. If you want to adjust the intensity of high, mid and bass, you can use the Jabra “Sound+” App to adjust the EQ you want at any time, which is really convenient!

Finally, let’s talk about the noise reduction part. When taking the MRT recently, I can feel that the noise reduction effect is very satisfactory. It should be difficult for competitors in the same price range to surpass its effect. Overall, this headset can meet the needs of business use and listening to various types of music for a long time. Although its price is high-end for true wireless Bluetooth headsets, but the headset is “you get what you pay for”, I suggest you have a chance to try it before deciding to buy it!

