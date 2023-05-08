BougeRV 20A MPPT charge controller, the cheaper alternative to Victron Energy

I run two off-grid DIY solar systems primarily for fun and interest, but also to save electricity. So I use the off-grid system in my breaking office in combination with 2x 100Ah batteries, for example to charge power banks, power stations, etc. for tests, to operate measuring equipment, etc.

So far I have used a Victron Energy solar charge controller in my office, with up to 15A.

However, BougeRV sent me its Smart 20A MPPT Solar Charge Controller, actually for testing in combination with the BougeRV 200W Flexible Solar Panel.

However, I would like to take this opportunity to take a look at the charge controller in a test. How does this compare to my Victron Energy model?

Let’s find out!

The BougeRV MS2420N 12/24V 20A MPPT Solar Charge Controller in Test

The BougeRV solar charge controller relies on the typical box-like design. At 190*125*60 mm, it is a bit larger than the comparable Victron Energy models, but subjectively not huge.

The BougeRV charge controller clearly has a good deal more cooling surface. The entire back of the charge controller is equipped with metal cooling fins.

On the front we find a glass cover, a small display and three status LEDs. There is also a small plastic cover here.

This small cover is only held on by magnets. Under this you will find the screws for the connection terminals.

On the underside you will find 2x connection terminals for your solar panels as well as for your battery.

You also have a ground connection, a connection for a temperature sensor and an RS485 communication port.

Smart, even if it doesn’t say so

As a general rule, it is always a big deal for manufacturers when a device is “connected”. But BougeRV almost hides the information that this solar charge controller is “smart”.

To put it bluntly, this one has Bluetooth! You can use the ChargePro 2.0 app to adjust the current performance values, historical values ​​and settings.

The app itself makes a very useful impression. Here you will find the current live values ​​on the start page, such as the voltage of the battery, the voltage of the solar panels, the power, etc.

You will also find the daily maximum value and the energy gained on the respective day in Wh.

In the second tab you can see historical values. So how much energy was produced on which day. The charging controller saves the values ​​of the last 30 days here.

In the last tab you can adjust the battery type. So you have a lead gel battery, lithium battery, etc. If in doubt, you can also freely adjust the voltage values.

Performance and Specifications

First, let’s talk about the performance of the charging controller.

12V / 24V batteries

20A maximum power

100V maximum voltage PV input

MPPT

The BougeRV 12/24V 20A MPPT Solar Charge Controller initially supports 12V or 24V batteries. FLD/GEL/SEL/Li batteries are supported here. I use LiFePO4 batteries on the charge controller, which works without any problems.

Due to the maximum power of 20A, the system is limited to approx. 240 – 300W on 12V batteries and approx. 480 -576W on 24V batteries.

However, the input voltage range of up to 100V is pleasantly large.

Wie testet breaking.org the BougeRV 12/24V 20A MPPT Solar Charge Controller?

I used the charge controller for breaking in combination with 2x 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries (connected in parallel) and a JA SOLAR 380 Wp solar panel.

The latter offers up to 380W and a maximum voltage of 41.62V.

I replaced a Victron Energy MPPT 75/15 with this one.

How well does the BougeRV MS2420N 12/24V 20A MPPT solar charge controller work?

“Cheap” solar charge controllers are always a thing. Many of these are very unreliable, which is why Victron Energy models are so popular, they just work well.

That’s why I was a little skeptical about the BougeRV MS2420N. However, after a few weeks now, I can say that this skepticism was not appropriate!

The charge controller works perfectly for me! in the peak I could reach a power of up to 286W. This also fits the 20A limit, which is reached accordingly.

The combination with the 380W solar panel achieves almost 1700 Wh + on a good day in the currently somewhat moderate spring, which seems consistent compared to the Victron Energy (is approx. 300-500 Wh more than the Victron Energy).

So the efficiency of the BougeRV MS2420N is also good in bad weather or at dusk! Unfortunately, I don’t have any direct comparison values ​​with the Victron Energy MPPT 75/15, but both don’t do much here.

What is striking, however, is that the BougeRV charge controller stays a lot cooler! I don’t think this is due to better efficiency, but simply primarily to the significantly larger cooling surface compared to the Victron Energy model.

I couldn’t observe any dropouts or anything like that! The voltage values ​​read were also correct and the charging voltage for the batteries accordingly.

For example:

35.5 V according to the app – 35.43 V according to the meter at the solar input

13.4V according to the app – 13.427V according to the meter at the battery output

This fits!

Display somewhat useless

A small display is installed in the charging controller. This can show the error codes, battery voltage and temperature. However, this only happens when you tap the touch button.

I would like the display to constantly show me the current performance, but this is not possible. A pity!

Next to the display, the three have potentially very bright LEDs. One for the battery, one for the solar panel and one for errors.

Theoretically, the LED for the battery and the solar panel should light up constantly. But the PV LED doesn’t seem to work for me?! Not that I’m complaining, but this one just doesn’t glow.

Battery always at 100%

There is a battery level indicator in the app. This is always at 100% for me. So you cannot rely on this.

Conclusion, how good is the BougeRV MS2420N?

The BougeRV 12/24V 20A MPPT solar charge controller is generally recommended! The charging controller worked at breaking.org in the test without any problems, quibbles or the like.

So I used this with a 380W solar panel as well as two 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries and the charge controller delivered a good performance! I could observe a maximum of 286W, which corresponds to the 20A limit.

The app itself is also decent. This is not world class, but due to the historical values ​​it represents an added value.

While there are points that bothered me, like the constant display of “100% battery charge”, although that’s not correct, and that the app doesn’t always connect on its own, on the whole the solar charge controller did a good job technically Impression!

However, in a direct comparison I would prefer a Victron Energy charge controller, they just seem a bit more “robust” when it comes to the app. However, the Victron Energy models are also a good deal more expensive!

And especially if you don’t want to pay the premium price for the Victron Energy models, the BougeRV 12/24V 20A MPPT solar charge controller is a very good alternative!