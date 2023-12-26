Boulders are rolling and distributed, and Perseverance found strong evidence of a large amount of water pouring out of Mars | TechNews Technology News

Ancient Martian Environment Experienced Powerful Floods, New Photos Show

Recently released photos from NASA’s Perseverance rover have provided evidence that Mars was once filled with water and experienced powerful floods. The images show boulders covering Jezero Crater, indicating that the ancient Martian environment was not only humid, but also prone to powerful floods.

According to NASA, about 3.5 billion years ago, large amounts of water flowed through the flat Isidis Planitia on Mars, with some water flows being fast and strong enough to break through crater walls and transport boulders to the Jezero Crater for accumulation.

The Perseverance rover used the Mastcam-Z camera to capture a mosaic photo of the “Castell Henllys” site, which revealed a large number of round boulders scattered on the surface. NASA believes that these boulders were washed into the Jezero Crater by strong floods billions of years ago, suggesting that the planet once had a significant amount of flowing water.

One of Perseverance’s main missions is to search for potential signs of past life on Mars, with the Jezero Crater being a key area of interest due to its history of streams and a 35-kilometer-wide lake, making it a potential hotspot for past life to thrive.

The rover is also working on collecting original samples from the Martian surface, which will be sealed and sent back to Earth for in-depth analysis in the future.

As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of Mars, the latest findings provide new insights into the planet’s ancient environment and its potential for supporting life.