Singapore-based publisher Soft Source, in partnership with Chorus Worldwide, is proud to announce the physical release of the life-adventure film “Boundless Heart” on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan today.

Game Outline:

A beautiful pixel art slice-of-life adventure game set in rural Indonesia in the late 90s that tells the story of overcoming anxiety, depression and the relationship between a boy and girl with supernatural powers.

High school is over and so is the world

Follow two high school sweethearts, Atma and Raya, on a journey of self-discovery at the end of their high school. When a mysterious supernatural force is suddenly unleashed and threatens their very existence, they must explore and investigate their town to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world, and maybe learn a little more about each other.

Set in a small town inspired by rural Indonesia in the 90s, Hearts of the Expanse uses story as its guide, offering players a lovely experience and a vibrant environment to explore.

Developer: Mojiken

Game Type: Adventure

Number of players: 1, single player

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5

Release date (physical version): February 23, 2023

Region: Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan

Price: NT$590

©2023 Mojiken Studio ©2023 Toge Productions ©2023 Chorus Worldwide Games

Licensed by and published by Soft Source Pte Ltd. © 2023 Soft Source Pte. Ltd. All brands and images displayed are trademarks of their respective owners.