Bowers & Wilkins Unveils Upgraded 600 Series S3 Speakers with New Features and Premium Materials

Bowers & Wilkins Unveils Upgraded 600 Series S3 Speakers

Bowers & Wilkins, a renowned audio equipment manufacturer, has announced the launch of their upgraded 600 series speakers, known as the 600 series S3. The company has introduced a range of new speakers as part of the S3 lineup, including the 603 S3 floor speakers, 606 S3 and 607 S3 bookshelf speakers, and HTM6 S3 center speakers.

With prices ranging from US $900 to $2,500, the 600 series S3 speakers have made their debut on the official B&W website. Although the launch date and price for Hong Kong are yet to be announced, it is expected that the speakers will be available in the region soon.

While the 600 series S3 may not look vastly different from its predecessor, the S2, it incorporates several materials from B&W’s high-end 700 series S3. One notable upgrade is the introduction of a new titanium dome tweeter. The tweeter features a diaphragm composed of a 25 micron thick main dome and a 30 micron thick titanium ring. Housed in a long tube that helps reduce vibrations behind the dome, this new design aims to produce a more open and detailed sound, especially in the treble range.

Furthermore, the front baffle of the tweeter unit adopts a design previously seen in B&W’s Series 800 Signature speakers. This design choice is expected to further enhance the overall sound quality of the speakers.

Additionally, the mid-bass unit, speaker structure, and speaker sockets in the 600 series S3 have been improved with the same or similar design as the Series 700 S3. These upgrades have created a sense of anticipation among audio enthusiasts, who are eager to witness the performance of the new speakers.

The launch of the 600 series S3 is highly anticipated, and consumers are eagerly waiting to experience the improved audio quality. Audio experts and enthusiasts are excited to analyze the details of the upgraded speakers in-depth once they become available.

Bowers & Wilkins continues to push the boundaries of sound technology, and the 600 series S3 speakers are set to provide an enhanced listening experience for music lovers around the world.

