The latest research in the Journal of Comparative Neurology shows that the Tyrannosaurus rex had enough neurons in its brain to have the intelligence of a baboon to solve problems and even build a group culture.

“Washington Post” reported that for a long time people’s impression of Tyrannosaurus rex was tall and clumsy. The reason why it dominated the Cretaceous period was due to its terrifying giant jaws and sharp teeth, not its wisdom. But a study published in the Journal of Comparative Neurology pointed out that Tyrannosaurus rex was the primate of that era.

According to study author Suzana Herculano-Houzel, a neuroscientist and biologist at Vanderbilt University, theropod dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex (small forelimbs, walking mainly on two hind legs or Running carnivorous dinosaurs) have brain cells similar to those of baboons, and should have the ability to solve problems and even construct group culture.

“If it wasn’t for a small asteroid hitting the Earth and causing a catastrophe, Earth would be a horrible and completely different world,” she said.

The study builds on mounting evidence that Tyrannosaurus rex was not only a large creature, but also lived in packs.

The soft tissue that makes up dinosaur gray matter (an important component of the central nervous system, composed of neurons, glial cells, and microvessels) has long since decayed and disappeared. So Hokulano Hezo studied the bony skulls of Tyrannosaurus rex and compared them with the skeletons of birds. Birds are living relatives of Tyrannosaurus rex.

Hokulano Hezo inferred from ostriches and emus (also known as Australian ostriches) that the brain neurons of Tyrannosaurus Rex were as high as 3 billion, which was similar to that of baboons; Alioramus, which also belongs to the family Tyrannosaurus, also had 1 billion brain neurons , approaching capuchin monkeys. Hokulano Herzo said that if the cognitive ability is close to that of baboons, it means that T. rex may know how to use tools and pass on knowledge to the next generation.

Studies have upended the image of T. rex as a scaly, solitary creature. Large burial fossils in Utah, Montana and elsewhere suggest that the carnivorous dinosaurs traveled in packs like wolves; other remains of male theropods were found guarding a clutch of eggs, Same behavior as modern birds.

Paleontologists even think Tyrannosaurus should have feathers and are looking for fossil evidence.

Hokulano Hezo’s analysis is to pull out theropod dinosaurs and classify them as a separate species of warm-blooded group, not to confuse Tyrannosaurus and its close relatives with other kinds of dinosaurs, and also believes that one day Tyrannosaurus will be found using some kind of dinosaur. Evidence for social patterns of hunting in packs.

