Brainstorming online? Brainstorming-Tools und -Tipps

Many work processes are shifting to the virtual today. Remote and hybrid teams are now widespread. What does this mean for creative methods like brainstorming? How can brainstorming take place online? Are there tools for online brainstorming? And can brainstorming in virtual space perhaps even deliver better results than is the case with classic brainstorming? Read more about this in the following post.

Was ist Brainstorming?

The term brainstorming (brain = brain, storming = storming) can also be translated as round of thinking. Brainstorming describes a creative technique in which a large number of ideas are collected in a short period of time. For this purpose, several people usually come together – although of course an individual can also brainstorm – to work on a problem solution or to generate new ideas without criticism or evaluation. Brainstorming sessions are often used to develop innovative approaches or to find alternative solutions.

Since criticism or evaluation is not allowed during brainstorming and all contributions are accepted, thoughts can be introduced freely and without self-censorship and the existing creative potential can be exploited. There is usually a moderator who leads the session and collects the input provided or writes it down for everyone to see. An evaluation and prioritization of the ideas only takes place in a next step and is not part of the brainstorming.

What changes during brainstorming in virtual work situations?

When we think of brainstorming sessions, we usually picture a real-world space where a group of people sit in a circle or loosely spread out and actively share ideas that are jotted down on a whiteboard by a facilitator.

But today’s workflows are increasingly shifting to the virtual, and remote or hybrid teams are now widespread. This means that creative methods such as brainstorming are also shifting to virtual space.

This changes with online brainstorming:

If the brainstorming does not take place in real space but virtually, then communication takes place via digital media. And for that you need own communication rules: Who is allowed to speak when? How can it be ensured that everyone can have their say and that ideas can flow freely? This should be discussed and arranged in advance. In virtual space, the non-verbal communication and body language usually limited or they are only partially perceptible. Eye contact is difficult to make. Hand gestures to signal approval or to pass the word are not possible. Many also limit their facial expressions and gestures, for example in video conferences. In order not to hinder the exchange of ideas and mutual inspiration, a substitute must be found, for example via the chat function and the sending of emoticons or the virtual raising of hands. In order to arrange to meet, use a common virtual space and jot down ideas, you need suitable ones Tools and Technologies. An effective and efficient brainstorming session can only be carried out with the right technology. You can read more about suitable brainstorming tools in the next section. Of course, there are not only disadvantages. One advantage of virtual brainstorming: everyone can participate, regardless of where they are geographically stop. This expands the possibilities of ideas and perspectives. Since the brainstorming takes place in the digital space, a record and follow-up easier to decipher than handwritten notes afterwards for the evaluation. Nothing can be lost by making screen videos or transcriptions.

So even if the basic idea of ​​brainstorming is retained online, the specific digital framework conditions require special attention and consultation.

Tools for brainstorming online and their functions

The hybrid working trend has fueled the development of tools and platforms specifically designed for online brainstorming. These tools offer a variety of features that facilitate idea sharing and virtual collaboration. Here are some popular online brainstorming tools and their features:

Mural is a digital platform for real-time collaboration such as brainstorming or project management. Ideas and content can be recorded together on virtual whiteboards and sticky notes, diagrams and other visual elements can be inserted. The basic version of Mural is free. However, if you value compliance with data protection for your whiteboards and meeting rooms, you will need one of the paid accounts. All platform communication is in English.

Miro also offers virtual whiteboards and interactive workspaces to which sticky notes, diagrams, mind maps and even wireframes can be applied. There is a German version and a free basic version for the platform. Here, too, private boards are only possible with paid accounts.

Google’s Jamboard also offers an interactive whiteboard for creative collaboration. Drawing and adding sticky notes together is no problem. By connecting to the Jamboard app, Google Cloud and other Google services, created whiteboards can be easily shared and further edited. Jamboard is paid.

Microsoft Whiteboard is a digital, cloud-based whiteboard for real-time virtual collaboration and part of Microsoft Office 365. It allows you to freely draw, add notes and insert pictures. Microsoft Whiteboard can even be integrated into a Teams session and edited there. More than 60 templates are designed to speed up the creative process. The tool can be downloaded free of charge as an app.

Brainstorming tips for remote and hybrid teams

In order for your online brainstorming to be successful, you should pay attention to the following:

All participants should communication rules know and know what the goal of the brainstorming session is. Determine in advance the order in which you will speak, how new ideas can be introduced and how, e.g. B. Chat window or virtual hand raising can be used. Make sure all participants have the right tools have and know how to use them. Provide pre-access to the tools so your attendees can familiarize themselves with the features, or create and send a step-by-step guide or screencast ahead of time to visually explain the processes.

Document your online brainstorming. For example, record your screen and microphone audio to document all requests to speak. You can only ensure that ideas are not lost and can then be evaluated if you also record all contributions. Pay attention to a meaningful one time management. Neither too little nor too much time should be allowed for collecting ideas. The effectiveness of brainstorming is also closely linked to a certain amount of time pressure and the necessary spontaneity. Therefore, set clear time limits for each step of the brainstorming. However, enough time should also be scheduled to clarify any technical problems or questions that may arise. All participants should encouraged become actively involved. There are no bad ideas in brainstorming as there is no provision for evaluation. In addition to the technical requirements, a positive and supportive working atmosphere is important so that everyone really gets involved. Just collecting ideas is not enough. Plan time, the collected ideas to evaluate and develop. Use the saved whiteboard and your video recording for this. If necessary, plan further online brainstorming sessions to assess, prioritize and build on the ideas.

