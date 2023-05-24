Brand new shooter causes storms of enthusiasm

The Steam community is celebrating a brand new shooter as one of the best games of the year so far. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun has developed into an absolute must-play not only for Space Marine fans right after the release and is banging into the charts.

The new sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was released on May 23, 2023 and has had an absolute dream start on Steam – the game can not only look forward to enthusiastic votes from the community, but also climbs right up to the top of the bestseller charts.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun blasts into the heart of the Steam community

In Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun you shoot your way through the galaxy and taking down hordes of Demons and Chaos Space Marines in the process. The shooter relies on a retro pixel look à la Doom, which is combined with modern FPS gameplay. Thus, the game concentrates on the essentials – fast-paced, non-stop shooter action in a chic design.

Check out the Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun launch trailer here:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

On Steam, the Warhammer shooter went straight through the roof at launch – the community showered the game with praise. 96 percent of the players are enthusiastic about the game on the PC platform, it is currently available after more than 1,400 votes cast with an extremely positive rating. Thanks to the introductory discount, you can currently get Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun for 19.79 euros instead of 21.99 euros.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Auroch Digital See also Russia has included Meta among the "terrorist and extremist" organizations: why it happened and what it means

Steam charts: Warhammer shooter makes strong debut

Shortly after the release is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun in third place on the Steam charts entered. The shooter even displaces the equally celebrated horror newcomer The Outlast Trials. At the same time, the shooter Doom Eternal, which is quite comparable in terms of atmosphere and gameplay, lands in tenth place in the bestseller charts thanks to a huge discount. (Source: Steam)

If you can’t get enough sci-fi, there’s also a new strategy hit coming to Steam:

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.