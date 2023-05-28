Wind turbines are located in front of a coal-fired power plant at a lignite open-cast mine. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa/Symbolbild

At the 23rd Brandenburg Energy Day in Cottbus this year, the focus was on shaping the energy transition. In the ministry’s statement on Thursday, Energy Minister Jörg Steinbach emphasized: “The energy transition requires an intelligent interaction between energy saving and efficiency with renewable energies as well as the commitment of citizens, municipalities, politics and business .”

Faster expansion of renewable energies

This requires a faster expansion of renewable energies in the coming years. The Energy Day is organized annually by the Brandenburg Ministry of Energy in cooperation with the Brandenburg Technical University of Cottbus-Senftenberg and the Brandenburg Chambers of Industry and Commerce.

In addition to the energy transition, this year’s conference also focuses on the topics of energy efficiency and renewable energies.