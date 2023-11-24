Brands are in awe of Influencers and risk the same with artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

The world of Influencer marketing has turned more than 10 years old. It is difficult to establish an exact date of when the phenomenon took hold, but certainly, if we take Chiara Ferragni’s success as a reference, we have to go to the second half of the 2000s to see the advent of her “the blonde salad”, initially simply a blog which then evolved – into a single thing – into the social profiles of one of the most famous influencers in the world, transforming it into a real brand where the distinction between what it is and what it tells has merged into a single feed available to its over 36 million followers (between Instagram and Tik Tok).

A world, that of Influencer Marketing, which has significantly changed the approach to Brand communication. UPA data tells us that in 2022 81% of Italian companies used this tool to communicate with their consumers, with a double-digit increase in investments year on year.

Its growth has led to great evolutions. From the point of view of technology, thanks to the implementation of technological platforms, from the point of view of contents, where story telling has taken ever different and innovative paths, formats and themes, from the point of view of the relationship between brands and influencers themselves, which are constantly evolving and transforming.

What certainly needs to be said is that the brands were immediately taken aback by the phenomenon.

Suddenly using an influencer became the next best thing. Eliminate distances with consumers. It gives credibility to the brand, thanks to the trust that the Influencer has from his followers, and allows it to reach generations that do not consume traditional means.

Marketers, at that stage, are divided into 2. Those who throw themselves into this world, those who look at it with suspicion.

The market finds itself, from one moment to the next, disintermediated. We speak directly with the Influencers, with their managers who are not part of the entertainment industry. Media centers are cut off and so are advertising agencies.

Not only. Content and media mix inexorably, because the Influencer thinks of the idea, creates it and distributes it, defining a single cost for different results.

Yes, because in an Influencer Marketing activity there is the content that supports Awareness and Positioning, there is Consideration, which depends on how the Influencer interfaces with the product, there is Engagement which involves the reaction of followers and, obviously, there is the Reach: how many people – real – have looked at that content and with what conversion rate.

But what happens is not a reaction of the system that proposes measurement parameters and – therefore – valorization parameters. Or better. The market tries, but on the other side there are talented people who only care about their social role. Who know how to grow their followers, who know how to talk to us and how to gain more and more trust and credibility.

A sort of anarchy that leads Influencers to dictate the rules and Brands to have a sort of awe for this world that they understand little, which goes beyond the media rules but which, in fact, leads to concrete results, especially in conversion.

If the traditional media builds content schedules to sell advertising and for this reason is willing (perhaps) to do anything, in the world of creators the editorial value becomes a representation of itself and for this reason it cannot sell out to the rules of the market. The face of the creators is the very essence of their brand. It goes beyond personal branding and becomes a way of existing in people’s lives. All things, perhaps, obvious, so much so that we are talking about influencing someone and we are talking about followers and not the public. Obvious elements, certainly, but decidedly underestimated by the market.

In 2011 Chiara Ferragni made her first “collaborations” with Luis Vuitton and Burberry, in 2017 Ghali created an ad hoc song for Vodafone. In 2019 Me Contro te created a capsule collection for Liu Jo. They seem to be the masters of the world and the innovators, ready to cut off traditional media.

Brands find themselves courting Influencers, accepting any financial request, submitting to their creative conditions. That’s how they drive. They decide the tone of voice, they decide the publication times, they establish the number of contents to be created. Brands are adapting, fearing they will miss a crucial step towards their growth in the communications market.

The effect generated is certainly an effect on the sales of the brands’ products, but at the same time a reversal of notoriety. When there is a valuable “collaboration”, the name of the influencer who creates it comes out first and then the name of the Brand. The news is how creative, smart and insightful the Influencer was and how compliant and intelligent the Brand who made him do it was. Somehow the Brand ends up in the background. Little by little, brands make different decisions, scared by this boomerang effect.

Not all the goals they pursue are achieved. They sell more product, certainly, but the awareness diminishes, the positioning suffers some shocks, because the Influencer said something different, certainly equally valid, but far from the enormous marketing work done around the brand.

It must be said that these changes do not affect the model which, on the other hand, is equipped with new tools. Agencies are born, managements and even media centers manage to integrate the product into their media plans.

What remains, even today, of such a young media phenomenon, is this sort of awe on the part of the Brands.

“We cannot intervene on the Influencer’s creativity” or “If he mentions the product too frankly, it doesn’t work” or “In the end his visibility wins and not ours”.

In short, the Brands still look at this world with suspicion and fear, not always being able to deal with it. Yet, what has happened in recent years has taught us something and, perhaps, this awe can dissipate and lead us to use another approach to this incredible phenomenon of our time. The underlying point is always the same: the value of the contents!

If Brand really has something to say, she wins.

If the Influencer finds himself handling a product and a brand that has a strong equity, angled with a nice personality, he has a better chance of making beautiful content and doing it according to the Brand’s rules.

When a brand has a substantial heritage, has existed on the market for some time, has worked to speak to its audience, it does not have to fear that the Influencer will prevail over it.

The influencer loves the idea of ​​being a brand and when he becomes the partner of a strong brand, he will inevitably be at its service.

He won’t be afraid to blatantly state the name, the features, because behind that brand there is a thought, values, an intelligent and exciting way of being in the market. He will be the first to want to get on the Brand bandwagon not only for the prestige that the Brand can bring, but also for the contents that the Brand represents and that he can make his own.

Marketers should look at this aspect. If you have a strong brand, which knows how to speak to consumers, which has chosen a compelling and contemporary positioning, the Influencer will not have the upper hand. However, if you have not worked in this sense and need a boost then yes, the Influencer will dictate the rules. It will be a product placement, it will probably empty the shelves in those weeks of publication, but it will not build anything.

‘Tis the season to break out of the subjection of this army of new communicators. It’s time to look at the history of each brand, even if it is young, to have the pride of building and defending it and then having an equal comparison with this new media which – fortunately – is made up of people.

This trust in the equity and heritage of the brand is the starting point.

Working on it with quality prepares the Brands not to end up in another period of subjection, that of Artificial Intelligence. If marketers don’t hold firm to their identity, made up of years of work, they risk ending up in another bubble of subjection, with the difference that – this time – on the other side there will be machines and programmers who can only learn by the brands and not interpret their defects and their difficulty in telling their story on the market. And this is definitely more dangerous.