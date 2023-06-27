Home » Braun Multigrill tested
Technology

Braun Multigrill tested

by admin
Braun Multigrill tested

Close the flap: A contact grill as we know it. But the Multigrill can be opened 180 degrees and can do even more. Image: manufacturer

The Multigrill opens the flap far back, is adjustable in height, comes with a roasting thermometer if required and bakes waffles. Braun does a lot of things right with the contact grill.

Who actually created this word contact grill? Every kind of grill seeks contact, otherwise nothing will happen to what is on it. The highlight is that meat, vegetables, tofu and fish get heat from both above and below. This creates a crust on both sides at the same time. In addition, the heat comes more quickly towards the center of the meat or fish, so that both cook more quickly.

This method has two disadvantages: First, there is no quiet zone for indirect heat. If the grilled food threatens to turn black, even at a low temperature, it must be removed from the grill, regardless of whether it is done or not. Secondly, such grills make a little too much contact with the upper half and crush meat and fish.

See also  Launched the first 3D printed rocket

You may also like

Update on Console & PC

Outsourcing: Gigworkers who help train AI get help...

Best OPPO Smartphone – June 2023 • Techzilla

The frequent flyer who flew the most thanks...

IFS chooses FI Solutions as distributor for the...

The frequent flyer who flew the most thanks...

Atm Milano will manage the first automatic metro...

5G growth continues

Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet...

Apple Music disruption solved: Which services were affected?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy