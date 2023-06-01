Home » Break the Guinness World Record!The fastest-selling Nintendo game in history, but it takes 139 hours to pass 100%-Yahoo Kimo News
Technology

Break the Guinness World Record!The fastest-selling Nintendo game in history, but it takes 139 hours to pass 100%-Yahoo Kimo News

by admin
Break the Guinness World Record!The fastest-selling Nintendo game in history, but it takes 139 hours to pass 100%-Yahoo Kimo News
  1. Break the Guinness World Record!The fastest-selling Nintendo game in history, but it takes 139 hours to pass 100% Yahoo Kimo News
  2. How long does it take to clear “Tears of the Kingdom” 100%?The host of the live broadcast gave the answer, and the huge elements were disclosed ETtoday Game Cloud
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdoms is not without its flaws!Player Knocks a Bowl Nintendo: Give Me Item Collection udn game corner
  4. “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” foreign live hosts 100% complete progress clearance, took 139 hours 4Gamers
  5. MediaCreate’s weekly sales ranking from May 15th to May 21st, “Tears of the Kingdom” and other Nintendo works alone won the game Bahamut Video Game Information Station
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  We're checking out The Callisto Protocol on GR Live today

You may also like

Apple’s App Store is a $1.1 trillion dollar...

Best Apple Watch design?Foreign media: strap buttons |...

Cybersecurity and IT risks of related vehicles

Apple’s App Store is a $1.1 trillion dollar...

How does the Instagram algorithm work? The boss...

How long does it take to clear “Tears...

Perl: Warning of a new IT security gap

Water vapor detected in exoplanet WASP-18b’s atmosphere despite...

German spin-off is building a new type of...

Report: Bungie’s uncertainty about The Last of Us...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy