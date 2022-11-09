There are countless black holes in the universe. For science, it is not beneficial to enter a black hole. It may even be a one-way trip, but this mysterious space always has a charm that people want to explore! Recently, the “Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory” (NOIRLab) of the United States discovered the black hole closest to the earth, which is only 1600 light-years away from the earth, which is a very amazing discovery!

The “Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory” recently published an article announcing that the team discovered some “dark objects” when operating a telescope in Hawaii, which was later confirmed to be the dormant black hole closest to the earth. This sudden discovery made astronomy The family is so excited!

The dormant black hole, dubbed “Gaia BH1” by the researchers, is located about 1,600 light-years away in the constellation Serpent, and is about 10 times the mass of the sun and more massive than the previous record holder, the “X-ray binary star” in the constellation Monoceros. It is 3 times closer to the earth, and the orbital distance is roughly the same as the distance of the earth around the sun, which makes people feel the magical energy of the universe!

The unknownness of the universe is always intriguing. If you were allowed to enter a black hole, would you be willing to try it?

