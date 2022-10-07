Home Technology “Breakthrough Dimension Remake” film exposure!Immerse yourself in horror games by sound | Big Community Platform | Digital
Technology

“Breakthrough Dimension Remake” film exposure!Immerse yourself in horror games by sound | Big Community Platform | Digital

by admin
“Breakthrough Dimension Remake” film exposure!Immerse yourself in horror games by sound | Big Community Platform | Digital

After previously showing how Breaking Dimension Remake can make players more immersive through sound, EA Montreal studio Motive has revealed the remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game Breaking Dimension by playing the video content on a real machine. Full details.

Motive emphasizes the remake of the Frostbite game engine, and is faithful to the thrilling visual effects of the original game, and through re-engineered enhanced sound effects, and clear, terrifying visual effects, to create a higher level of immersion and game quality. .

This time, players will be able to discover more content on the “Ishi Village”, and relive the game plot through the new narrative elements. And as you go deeper and begin to unearth the secrets of the ship, while battling terrifying creatures lurking around every corner, your sanity will also be challenged.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvg58xChlLY

Players will take on the role of “Isaac Clarke” in “Breakthrough”, an ordinary engineer who is preparing to carry out routine maintenance tasks on the giant mining ship “Ishimura”. However, what awaited him on the “Ishi Village” was a living nightmare. Members of the ship are killed and infected, and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on the ship. Trapped alone, Isaac faces a battle for survival relying on his repair tools and skills, not only against terrifying monsters known as “Necromorphs”, but also to maintain his already shaky state. sanity.

This time, “Breakthrough Dimension” will bring key game content improvements, including:

• Peeling System:The never-before-seen monster “Necromorph” is recreated with a new “skinning system”, featuring layers of flesh, tendons and bones that burst, rip and shatter in shocking new ways. In addition to making strategy the key, players will experience more opportunities to be creative when using a variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these formidable foes.

See also  Maker Music, the journey into sound with the immersive performances of Soundscape

• Intensity Director:It’s been easy to get lost in the beautiful and captivating world of Breaking Dimension, and now players will feel more deeply the weight of Isaac’s every step in the mystical landscape.

From the way Necromorphs spawn and attack, to environmental effects like lighting, smoke, particles and sound, the new Intensity Director feature dynamically adjusts the situation Isaac is about to face. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertion responses also adjust to his stress level, giving the player direct feedback from his mental, emotional, and physical state.

• Advanced Engineering Fantasy:With no weapons or backup, Isaac has to resort to high-tech mining tools to fend off necromorphs, skillfully dismember nightmarish creatures, while solving puzzles on his thrilling journey and bringing the “Ishimura” to life. ” systematized the failure to its own advantage.

Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac from “Breaking Dimension 2” (2011) and “Breaking Dimension 3” (2013), will also be back again, with a new narrative content, for the love of players. Fewer protagonists bring richer performances.

• Uninterrupted Shicun experience:From the beginning of the game until the end of the production group screen, players will not encounter any loading screens or cuts that may break the immersion when facing the terrifying narrow passages and dark corridors of the “Ishimura”.This remake takes the massive mining ship a step further, adding newRoomroutes and obstacles, as well as a new user interface map control system and improved locator to help players explore seamlessly.

Breakthrough Dimension will launch on January 27, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store).

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

See also  [Hot talk by fans]SONY confirms that PS VR2 is not compatible with the original PS VR games-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel- Technology

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

LINE new version adds 4 highlights! iPhone lock screen increase tool is super convenient

LINE has launched an updated version 12.16.0, which is currently available on the iOS system on September 29. The Android system will be released in batches on September 29, and will be fully launched on October 4. This update has released 4 major highlights, including wallet, LINE VOOM and other functions will be changed.

EA Unveils Next-Generation Street Racing Game “Fast Thrill: Untamed” Conquer Lakeside’s Ultimate Street Racing Challenge

EA announced that it will launch the next-generation street racing game “Fast Pleasure: Unbound” (NFS: Unbound) on December 2, and announced the content of the first wave of trailer videos.

Facebook opens News Feed customization to customize the frequency of content

Meta Corporation announced today that it will launch a new feature “News Feed Preferences” on Facebook (Facebook) that is more customized for…

Happy fans! “Electric Rebel 2077” will be a sequel, “The Witcher” also has a new series of works

CD Projekt announced earlier plans for new works in the future, including new works in the “Witcher” series, as well as sequels and new original works including “Electric Rebel 2077”, and also announced that CD Projekt Red will open a new studio in North America, and at the same time It will also continue to strengthen the development model of games combined with film and television content, and co-founder and co-CEO Marcin Iwiński, who has worked for CD Projekt for nearly 30 years, will leave at the end of the year.

“Battle Strike 2” is here!The number of heroes will be increased to 35, and the competitive mode will be updated

Blizzard Entertainment announced that “Battle Strike 2” has been officially launched, and 3 new heroes have been added, bringing the total number of hero characters to 35. At the same time, 6 new maps across the world and a new promotion mode have been added, and the competition has also been updated. model.

“Breakthrough Dimension Remake” film exposure!Immerse yourself in horror games with sound

After previously showing how Breaking Dimension Remake can make players more immersive through sound, EA Montreal studio Motive has revealed the remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game Breaking Dimension by playing the video content on a real machine. Full details.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy