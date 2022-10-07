After previously showing how Breaking Dimension Remake can make players more immersive through sound, EA Montreal studio Motive has revealed the remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game Breaking Dimension by playing the video content on a real machine. Full details.

Motive emphasizes the remake of the Frostbite game engine, and is faithful to the thrilling visual effects of the original game, and through re-engineered enhanced sound effects, and clear, terrifying visual effects, to create a higher level of immersion and game quality. .

This time, players will be able to discover more content on the “Ishi Village”, and relive the game plot through the new narrative elements. And as you go deeper and begin to unearth the secrets of the ship, while battling terrifying creatures lurking around every corner, your sanity will also be challenged.

Players will take on the role of “Isaac Clarke” in “Breakthrough”, an ordinary engineer who is preparing to carry out routine maintenance tasks on the giant mining ship “Ishimura”. However, what awaited him on the “Ishi Village” was a living nightmare. Members of the ship are killed and infected, and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on the ship. Trapped alone, Isaac faces a battle for survival relying on his repair tools and skills, not only against terrifying monsters known as “Necromorphs”, but also to maintain his already shaky state. sanity.

This time, “Breakthrough Dimension” will bring key game content improvements, including:

• Peeling System:The never-before-seen monster “Necromorph” is recreated with a new “skinning system”, featuring layers of flesh, tendons and bones that burst, rip and shatter in shocking new ways. In addition to making strategy the key, players will experience more opportunities to be creative when using a variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these formidable foes.

• Intensity Director:It’s been easy to get lost in the beautiful and captivating world of Breaking Dimension, and now players will feel more deeply the weight of Isaac’s every step in the mystical landscape.

From the way Necromorphs spawn and attack, to environmental effects like lighting, smoke, particles and sound, the new Intensity Director feature dynamically adjusts the situation Isaac is about to face. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertion responses also adjust to his stress level, giving the player direct feedback from his mental, emotional, and physical state.

• Advanced Engineering Fantasy:With no weapons or backup, Isaac has to resort to high-tech mining tools to fend off necromorphs, skillfully dismember nightmarish creatures, while solving puzzles on his thrilling journey and bringing the “Ishimura” to life. ” systematized the failure to its own advantage.

Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac from “Breaking Dimension 2” (2011) and “Breaking Dimension 3” (2013), will also be back again, with a new narrative content, for the love of players. Fewer protagonists bring richer performances.

• Uninterrupted Shicun experience:From the beginning of the game until the end of the production group screen, players will not encounter any loading screens or cuts that may break the immersion when facing the terrifying narrow passages and dark corridors of the “Ishimura”.This remake takes the massive mining ship a step further, adding newRoomroutes and obstacles, as well as a new user interface map control system and improved locator to help players explore seamlessly.

Breakthrough Dimension will launch on January 27, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store).

