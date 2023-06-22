Breakthrough in 2D solar cells bodes well for SpaceTech

Solar cells available on the market today achieve an efficiency of 25 percent, while tandem cells currently being developed with the “miracle material” perovskite even achieve efficiencies of 32.5 percent. In contrast, the now calculated 12.87 percent, the new 2D solar cells are puny at first glance – but on the second a decent number.

First basics. Because wait a minute: 2D in a physical 3D world, how is that supposed to work? So: Solar cells based on transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) are only 4 nanometers thin, and thus 100 thinner than silicon cells, which are already very thin. To put it bluntly, these 2D solar cells have so far been assumed to be technologically interesting but not efficient in practice. So far, it has been difficult to achieve efficiencies beyond 6 percent. US researchers have now managed to double that in one fell swoop, to almost 13 percent.

The bottom line is that there is now a way to create very, very light solar cells that still have a respectable energy yield. “The ultra-lightweight, flexible solar cells could be used in space-based solar arrays, spacecraft, satellites, drones, wearable electronics, and anywhere weight is an issue,” said Deep Jariwala of the Penn Engineering Faculty at Pennsylvania University . He and his research team published the new findings on 2D solar cells.

Where every gram counts

The use of 2D solar cells is of particular interest in the aerospace industry. Even today, transporting material into orbit still costs well over $100 per kilo. But if satellites etc. are to be operated up there with solar energy, then huge areas of solar cells are required. There are even plans to “beam” solar energy collected in space onto earth (so-called “Space Based Solar Power”).

There are also organic solar cells, which are also very light and achieve an energy yield of 150 watts per gram (W/g). However, the 2D cells are a bit better in terms of the energy-to-weight ratio and, according to the researchers, should even be able to go towards 200 W/g. But how far has the technology progressed? In any case, a lot of research and development is still needed.

“Given that current efficiencies are below 5%, I hope that in the next four to five years you will see cells with efficiencies of 10% and above,” Deep Jariwala said. So far, many have not been convinced to rely on the technology because of the low efficiency of 2D cells, but that could now change.

“I think people are beginning to realize that 2D TMDCs are excellent photovoltaic materials, albeit not for terrestrial applications, but for applications that are mobile and more flexible, such as solar panels. B. space-based applications,” says Jariwala. “The weight of 2D TMDC solar cells is 100 times lighter than silicon or gallium arsenide solar cells, so these cells suddenly become a very attractive technology.”

