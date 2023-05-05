Brian Chesky, co-founder of Airbnb, is the special guest of the Italian Tech Week 2023

The Italian Tech Week returns in 2023 with an expanded formula and a richer program: as in previous editions, some of the most important entrepreneurs worldwide and all the protagonists of the Italian innovation ecosystem meet at OGR Turin, but this time for 3 days: next 27, 28 and 29 September.

The special guest of ITW23 will be Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb (here is his story): Founded in 2007 in San Francisco, Airbnb has grown to over 4 million hosts welcoming 1.4 billion guests in nearly every country in the world. On September 28, on stage at the OGR, Chesky will dialogue with John Elkann, Chief Executive Officer of Exor and president of Stellantis, Ferrari and the Gedi publishing group.

Already confirmed ITW23 speakers include Swappie co-founder and CEO, Sami Martinenn, Karen Bakkerauthor and researcher on the artificial intelligence that allows humans to speak the languages ​​of animals, e Riccardo Sabatiniscientist and entrepreneur specializing in numerical modeling of complex systems with various applications, including AI for health.

ITW is the annual event of Italian Tech, the channel dedicated to technology and innovation created by Gedi: the 2022 edition of the most important Italian tech conference it saw the participation of over 140 speakers from over 10 countries and an audience of 5,000 people, a series of masterclasses with 450 participants enrolled in 14 workshops and around 2 million streaming views.

Registration for the 2023 edition begins from 4 September on the italiantechweek.com websitewhile to contact the organizers you can write to [email protected]