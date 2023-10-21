Brigitta Muntendorf, at the Biennale Musica a work for voices created with artificial intelligence

“Mine is not a simple job, you don’t listen to it for fun but to understand what happens in the world, and I’m curious to see if the public will stay until the end”. Orbit – A War Series is the new opera by the German-Austrian composer Brigitta Muntendorf which will have its world premiere at the Venice Biennale Musica on 22 October. A posthuman, futuristic oratory made up of disembodied voices that sing, speak and whisper. And also, right from the title, a powerful work on war, which is even more sadly relevant today. “Inspiration is The War Series, 150 images by Nancy Spero, American artist and political activist, dedicated to the war in Vietnam. Aesthetic suggestions were also born from this, for example from a goddess who curves her back in an arch I got the idea for the structure of the speakers. There are 32 of them, arranged in two circles above the audience, who are thus surrounded by the music at different heights”.

On a thematic level the reference is even more evident: Spero describes the violence of war, which in her feminist vision is never far from violence between the sexes. “And even more specifically, it’s a war against the female body. I wanted to investigate and try to understand why this is a constant in history, present in even very different societies. Then I moved towards other related thematic areas, such as abortion in the USA and Poland. Again, the instrumental use of rape in wars, which is a way of exploding the social fabric from within. And the drama of women in Iran, where girls as young as 16 are killed for not wearing the veil.”

Towards ITW23 What do Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony and Robbie Williams have in common? by Bruno Ruffilli 24 September 2023 Different perspectives require different voices, and for this reason Munterdorf used Artificial Intelligence: “I started from a question: is it possible to compose music for theater without having singers on stage? The result was an oratorio for singers cloned with AI. There are no live singers, there are no recorded voices, they are all generated with Respeecher, a software created by a Ukrainian startup.” Presented in 2018, it is already widely used in music, films and TV productions, such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett e Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thanks to Respeecher’s AI, a source voice can be learned, synthetically cloned and then activated with another voice.

“I used my voice, I tried to imitate that of other singers, I invented still others: there are about twenty in total”. There is opera, but also soul and pop, with Grimes: “she made a tool available to clone her voice and I thought that using it would be interesting because of her background, which is completely different from my. In another section, the one on abortion in Poland, I quoted Billie Eilish: I want violence against women not to remain an issue for the few, there is a need to reach the widest possible audience, and for this it is necessary everyone’s contribution.”

In times of generative AI, this is a job in which artificial intelligence does not have a creative role: “I decided not to entrust the creative part to AI because I didn’t have positive experiences when I tried other times. There is indeed a creation, but it is that of the tone starting from the text, even if I then created the characteristics of the various characters with my voice”.

So is artificial intelligence an aesthetic choice? “Not only. First of all, I didn’t want the voices to refer to a body, then there is a question of responding to the narrative theme. Orbit it’s about monstrosity, and I wanted – I quote Derrida – something that exhibits monstrosity, and in a certain sense these artificial voices are monstrous. Sometimes I had to add artifacts to make them sound artificial again, I want the audience to have in mind that they are not real. They are machines, and as such they go beyond shame, they manage to do things that we humans don’t seem to want to do as a society, or that we proceed very slowly.”

There is another sound element that characterizes Orbit, and it’s the sound of a melting iceberg: “We are destroying our environment, we literally have no ground under our feet. For me, this process corresponds to violence against the feminine element: destroying women means destroying the Earth. The sound of the iceberg was provided by the Pacific Marine Institute and other scientists who study them, it is very loud, heavy, dark: the whales use it to understand which areas to avoid because the water could be too cold for them ”.

The sound of the iceberg, like voices, floats, or rather orbits in space. Thanks to a system created by the German d&b audiotechnik, which allows you to place up to 64 sound objects in space and control them with precision. In pop, Björk uses it live, and the idea is the same: to question frontal listening, the right and left of the stereo, but also involve the audience more by giving the impression that the sounds are materialized in points precise settings of the space, regardless of where the speakers are. “I originally thought of a situation where listeners could move, but considering the theme of Orbit I think a more concentrated, concert-like listening is preferable.” Listening, for Brigitta Muntendorf, is in itself a political act: “At the beginning there is a part taken from texts by Christina Lamb, war correspondent for the Times in Ukraine and Afghanistan. It comes from a single speaker, everyone is gathered together to hear her very harsh story”. But the 55 minutes of Orbit – A War Series can they really change if not the world, then at least the way we see it? “I didn’t just want to testify, but to raise questions. What is my position? What can I do? And how? I don’t think art can change the world, historically it has never happened, but it can create a parallel world to reflect and broaden our perspectives. From this work, from the testimonies of the many voices who experience it, I have learned a lot, and I want to share it through music.”

