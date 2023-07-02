Bring Your Disappeared iPhone Apps Back to the Desktop with This One Trick

Title: iPhone Users Can Bring Disappeared Apps Back to Desktop with One Simple Trick

Due to a perplexing feature on the iPhone’s App Store, users have been experiencing difficulties in finding their recently downloaded apps. While the store boasts thousands of useful gadgets, the apps are often hidden away in the “Recently Added” folder, located on the far right of the home screen. This has led to confusion among users regarding the whereabouts of their newly downloaded apps.

To address this issue, a simple trick has been discovered that allows iPhone users to place their newly downloaded apps directly on the desktop. Instead of having to navigate through multiple screens or depend solely on the search feature, users can now have quick and easy access to their desired apps.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to bring back disappeared apps to the iPhone’s desktop:

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app and select “Home Screen and App Database.”

Step 2: Within the settings, change the default setting from “Add to App Database” to “Add to Home Screen.”

Step 3: After downloading an app from the App Store, it will now appear directly on the main screen.

For users who have already downloaded apps that were not placed on the main screen, there is still a solution. By accessing the “Recently Added” folder or using the search function, users can find the desired app and long-press its icon. From there, they can select “Add to Home Screen” to bring the app back to the desktop.

This trick provides a simple and efficient method for iPhone users to organize their apps and have immediate access to the ones they use the most. It eliminates the frustration of having to search through multiple screens or folders to find a particular app, making the overall user experience more convenient and seamless.

With the vast array of apps available on the iPhone’s App Store, this trick ensures that users can make the most of their downloaded apps and fully utilize their functionality. By simplifying the process of finding and accessing apps, Apple continues to improve the user experience on their devices.

So, for iPhone users who have experienced the annoyance of disappeared apps, this trick offers a practical solution that ensures quick and easy access to all the apps they need.

