Brise Audio’s new headphone upgrade line, NAOBI-Ultimate, follows the NAOBI line base and uses the unique technology cultivated during the development of YATONO-Ultimate for tuning. The shielding layer uses BS Sheet carbon-based materials and a new generation of CNT nano-carbon tube materials, and High-quality plugs and sliders specially developed for the Ultimate series. Create a sound that strikes a balance between finesse, detailed delineation and a high degree of freshness! The Ultimate series comes with the “Cable Smoother” specially developed for its own headphone cables. Coating the surface of the headphone cable can make the cable body softer and easier to use.

Developed exclusively for the Ultimate series, Brise Audio’s iconic golden slider and plug housings have undergone numerous tests for their shape, material selection and finish for ultimate sound performance. Finally, it is cut and formed with OFC oxygen-free copper, and then treated with 24K gold plating, which shows noble and gorgeous, and is very recognizable. The earhook part also uses titanium wire, which is the best choice to make the wire wear more stable and block external interference more effectively. The entire plug is also specially developed for the Ultimate series, including MMCX, 2-pin, A2DC, etc. on the headphone end. The PentaconnEar plug adopts the NDICS advanced OFC center shaft to ensure excellent transmission performance. The 4.4mm, 2.5mm and 3.5mm plugs at the source end are also It is also a customized OFC plug produced by NDICS. The improved shielding material is added inside and outside the plug, which is completely the design of sound quality. (Additionally IPX, MMCX for Sennheiser, FitEar and IER-Z1R plugs are available to order).

NAOBI-Ultimate chooses the self-developed NAOBI cable base, which not only pays attention to the material purity, but also considers the special copper material of the crystal structure. The Spiral77 structure is equipped with its own unique high-end technology, and an audio-grade shielding layer BS is added to the thin core. Sheet carbon-based materials and a new generation of CNT nano-carbon tube materials isolate different interferences, allowing the wire to inherit the fine tradition of quiet background and no noise, and implement the concept of “no compromise on sound quality”. Like YATONO, NAOBI-Ultimate effectively knits about 200 strands of wire by rotating, so the seemingly small wire body hides a very rich and powerful connotation, in addition to having very good control power, sound quality Just as good, and the softest Brise Audio cable ever, greatly improving sound quality and portability. The manufacturer specially provides 2-year non-artificial damage maintenance for the cable, and during the maintenance period, the same model will launch a new version, and you can also enjoy an upgrade service, and other payment updates and upgrades, and always enjoy the extraordinary performance brought by the latest Brise Audio technology.

Spec Focus

♦ Shielding material: BS Sheet carbon-based material, new generation CNT nanocarbon tube material

♦ Core: about 200 strands (rotated braided)

♦ Terminal treatment: 24K gold-plated treatment (with OFC oxygen-free copper cutting plug shell)

♦ Plug selection (headphone end): MMCX, 2-pin CM, Pentaconn Ear, IPX, MMCX for Sennheiser, FitEar, IER-Z1R

♦ Plug selection (source end): 3.5mm, 3.5mm Balanced, 2.5mm Balanced, 4.4mm Balanced

♦ Pricing: HK$ 8, 200 / HK$ 8, 600 (Pentaconn Ear)

♦ Enquiries: 2771 8209 (Soundwave)

