British Airways cancels numerous flights in…

The British airline British Airways (BA) has once again canceled several flights at London’s Heathrow Airport due to IT problems. The PA news agency reported on Friday that more than 50 outbound flights from Heathrow had to be canceled on Thursday. Connections within Great Britain and Europe were particularly affected. Accordingly, more than 20 flights to Heathrow could not take place.

At times, the airline’s IT systems were completely paralyzed, as an employee of the German Press Agency said. Some stranded passengers complained about insufficient information and support from BA employees on site.

According to the airline, the problems were solved in the evening, but delays and flight cancellations were also expected for Friday. According to the “Independent”, more than 80 BA flights were canceled on Friday. Even before Christmas, BA had had to cancel many flights due to difficulties with information technology (IT). Similar issues had also resulted in a large number of BA flights being canceled at Heathrow in 2017.

