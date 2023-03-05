Home Technology British minister considers using ChatGPT in government work
British minister considers using ChatGPT in government work

“We should never be afraid of these technologies,” said Michelle Donelan over the weekend. Artificial intelligence could even be used for government work.

The British Minister for Science and Technology, Michelle Donelan, considers the future use of text robots such as ChatGPT in government work to be possible. “Of course we need regulation, we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies,” Donelan told the Telegraph over the weekend while visiting a security company in Melksham, England.

“We need to think about what the use of ChatGPT can be – just like any other organization would do,” said the politician. ChatGPT is an application that uses artificial intelligence to create extensive responses to text input. The text robot can, among other things, answer questions in different languages, summarize and evaluate texts, write poems or computer programs.

Drafting emails and legal texts

According to the “Telegraph”, several areas of public administration have recently sent inquiries to the Ministry of Technology to clarify whether artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT can be used for certain tasks – such as the formulation of e-mails, letters or tasks that arise when formulating legal texts.

Experts see great potential in text robots, but also dangers. For example, the scientist Michael Osborne from the University of Oxford, who has been working on the development of artificial intelligence for years, recently warned that ChatGPT and other language robots could “become a turbocharger for the spread of misinformation and propaganda”. A far-reaching regulation of the programs is overdue.

