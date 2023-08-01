Broforce Forever: A Major Update is Coming to the Action-Packed Game!

Title: “Broforce Forever: Devolver Digital Announces Major Update for the Popular Pixel Action Game”

Subtitle: “New Content and Exciting Gameplay Changes Await Players!”

[City, State] – In a world plagued by evil, one paramilitary organization has stepped up time and again to defend it. Broforce, known for their relentless fight against extremist groups, is gearing up for a new adventure. Devolver Digital, a renowned independent game publisher, has announced a free major revision for the highly acclaimed pixel action game “Broforce”, titled “Broforce Forever”. The update is set to release on August 8th and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and for the first time, Xbox One through Game Pass.

The “Broforce Forever” update introduces thrilling gameplay changes, along with an array of new content. Players can look forward to the addition of six patriotic brothers, four new challenges promoting democracy, and a focus on extreme performance with bug fixes.

Returning and new players alike are encouraged to indulge in the full game experience once again. “Broforce Forever” promises to take players on an unforgettable journey—an adventure that is meant to last forever!

The new brother characters come with unique abilities and offensive possibilities. Players will have the chance to control “Seth Brondle”, who unleashes a crazy acid spray, “Desperabro”, who utilizes the power of music, and “Broffy”, an elegant vampire hunter. With various weapons and diverse features at their disposal, players can choose to tackle enemies head-on or employ unexpected strategies. The superpower of “Broforce Forever” empowers the brothers, but it also inspires hostile terrorists to intensify their destructive efforts. Will you rise to the challenge?

Additionally, the “Muscle Temple” is now open, providing a haven for those looking to relax their muscles and bones. Each level within the temple presents unique enemies and difficulties, offering players an opportunity to liberate all obstacles and truly taste freedom.

Mark your calendars for August 8th as “Broforce Forever” brings a major revision to the acclaimed game. Fans of classic side-scrolling action games should prepare to flex their gaming muscles once more or visit the official Devolver Digital Taiwan Instagram account (@devolverdigital_tw) for more exciting updates and game information.

With “Broforce Forever” on the horizon, the world can breathe a little easier, knowing that Broforce is ready to take on any challenge that comes their way. Join the fight, embrace the game, and let the battle for freedom begin once again!

