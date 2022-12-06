Listen to the audio version of the article

It has always been considered one of the most visible scourges of the tech world: the possibility of repairing devices, which too frequently – even today – are replaced at the first ailment. And they feed a worrying chain: the mountain of electronic waste that pollutes the world. Hence Apple’s initiative called Self Service Repair, which provides that customers can buy original Apple parts and tools. An initiative that is now also active in Europe, involving the markets of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Customers who want to complete their own repairs will be able to perform many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines as well as Mac notebooks with Apple chips.

The Self Service Repair Store gives you access to over 200 different parts and tools, as well as repair manuals. The program gives users familiar with the intricacies of repairing electronic devices the opportunity to perform their repairs using the same manuals, parts and tools available at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and our planet is the one that lasts the long term, so we design our products to be rugged and rarely require maintenance or repairs,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO. “But when a repair is needed, we want customers to be able to choose from many safe and reliable options to repair their devices. That’s why we’re happy to launch the Self Service Repair program in Europe as well, which will give you direct access to original Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

The components on sale at the Self Service Repair Store are the same ones made available to authorized service centers in the Apple network, and the selling price is also the same. Among other things available: torque screwdrivers, repair trays, display presses and batteries. Customers can return replaced parts to Apple for refurbishment and recycling and, in many cases, receive credit for their purchases. It should be added that Apple will offer rental kits for 59.95 euros, so even those who do not want to buy the tools for a single repair will still have access to these professional repair tools. The kits can be rented for a week with free shipping.