Brook enters CES 2023 for the first time, exhibiting popular new products: cross-platform peripherals, wireless earphones, fighting board | 4Gamers

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) currently being held in Las Vegas, USA, Taiwan’s game peripheral brand Brook participated in the battle for the first time this year as a recruit, exhibiting its latest cross-platform game peripheral products, including fighting boards, cross-platform Platform handle adapter, wireless immersive headphones, etc.

Brook fighting board is famous for its cross-platform and ultra-low latency; the cross-platform handlebar adapter can escape the limitation of the game host platform, and freely choose to play in the most familiar control environment.

In line with the expansion of the product line, the newly launched Vivid Switch wireless handle and wireless earphones featuring cute styles are designed for a wide range of Switch customer groups.

The Brook wireless earphones that players are familiar with feature a wireless ultra-low-latency listening experience, boasting that they can immerse themselves in the game world in a natural and unobstructed state.

At the same time, Brook also emphasized this time that he will uphold the spirit of cross-platform support, continue to expand new product lines, and provide players with more stable and convenient cross-platform game peripheral products.

