Brook launches the “Wingman FGC Adapter” for PS5 fighting games, compatible with dozens of large joysticks and controllers

Taiwanese game peripheral brand Brook announced that in order to respond to many classic fighting games including “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” and “Tekken 8” that will be launched on the PS5 new generation console in 2023, it will launch “Wingman” designed for PS5 fighting games. FGC Adapter”.

The Wingman FGC adapter allows more than 60 types of wired fighting joysticks launched in the past 20 years to be cross-platform and cross-generation compatible with PS5 fighting games, providing high compatibility, and supporting Mad Catz, boxing games of PS3 and Xbox 360 generations The large joysticks of Pa, Hori, Razer and other brands also include full-button controllers such as HITBOX and Snackbox micro, which have become a new trend in recent years. Featuring Brook’s exclusive ultra-low latency technology.

The “Wingman FGC Adapter” is now officially on the market, with a suggested retail price of NT$1490.

Brook said that he will uphold “every player should be able to enjoy the fun of the game with his own unique style”, and create an exclusive adapter for each game platform, so that players can control the game without restrictions Master control of the device. As the only adapter brand recognized by EVO Japan this year that can be used in competitions, the factory firmware of Wingman FGC adapter conforms to the standard e-sports competition specifications, and does not have functions such as “combo” and “script”. Players can still use other additional functions through specific firmware updates to meet the needs of different scenarios.





In addition, in the fighting game community (FGC), there are also many people who are keen to have a unique customized rocker controller. For such players, Brook’s most famous fighting board series products also launched a new work in June “Universal Fighting “Board Fusion (UFB-Fusion)” allows players to adjust controller settings such as the joystick, button position and number according to their own preferences, creating a personalized gaming experience.





From now until June 19th, as long as you complete the three steps of “Join Brook Membership”, “Share Post” and “Fill in the form”, you will have the opportunity to win the limited edition of “Quick Fight 6” Mad Gear Box (valued at US$249.99) ), please refer to Brook Gaming Official Fan Club for details.

For more information and details about the Wingman FGC adapter, players can check through Brook’s official website.

Support platform

PlayStation 5 fighting game

PlayStation 4

PC（X-input）

