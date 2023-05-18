“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic Stone Knights” starts global pre-order “Magic Stone Knights”

Korean game company NEOWIZ’s match-3 puzzle collection RPG mobile game “Magic Stone Knights (Magic Stone Knights)” will be launched globally on May 30, and global pre-booking activities are now open, and game videos have been released for players to preview. According to the official statement, “Magic Stone Knights” is a match-3 puzzle collection game developed based on the IP of “Brown Dust-Brown Dust”. The unique operating characteristics allow players to get started quickly and enjoy the fun of the game easily.

In “Magic Stone Knights”, players can easily cultivate various heroes, and solve puzzles according to hero skills and characteristics, and each puzzle level will also add various elements such as turrets, obstacles, bombs, recovery cubes, etc., to add to the game. Lots of strategic gameplay. In addition, the game has a variety of game modes, including campaign levels where you can view the existing “Brown Dust” mercenary stories, guild battles, PVE modes “Sky Island” and “Challenge Tower”, PVP mode duels, and the ultimate The content “coming” and so on.

“Magic Stone Knights” will be launched globally on May 30th. Players can go to Google Play to make an appointment in advance. Participate in the appointment to get 10,000 diamonds worth NT$5,000 and an advanced contract that can summon heroes after the game is released. 30, and 5-star random hero boxes.