Browsing web pages, PDF file summary good partner ChatGPT Sidebar – PCM

ChatGPT Sidebar can be a good partner of the browser, providing ChatGPT auxiliary functions when users browse, helping everyone understand the content of web pages and PDF files faster, or learn more about what they want to find, and basically do not need to connect to VPN or log in to ChatGPT.

Install “ChatGPT Sidebar”: click here

ChatGPT Sidebar features include web page and PDF document summarization, find similar pages, correct English grammar, interpret concepts and code, rewrite articles, translate and general Q&A. Developers claim that they use the official paid version API, which can provide fast and stable services.

After the installation is complete, the ChatGPT sidebar will be added to the search page, which provides search results related to the search content by default. You can also choose to list a most common question related to the search content and be answered by ChatGPT. Or get 5 groups of related keywords.

Summary is also an important function of ChatGPT Sidebar, allowing everyone to quickly understand the content of the webpage. In addition to the web page summary, there is also a “ChatPDF” function in the toolbar above the ChatGPT Sidebar. You can drag and drop the PDF file to ChatPDF, let ChatGPT read the document summary for you, and list several questions related to the content of the document. It is convenient for everyone to find the key content in the file immediately.

GPT-4 support for ChatGPT Plus users

After the installation is complete, the plug-in will prompt you to pin the plug-in to the toolbar, and register an account to get 30 free queries and a quota of reading 5 PDF files per day, cross-platform synchronization settings, save chat content and share chat with links content and other functions. If you find it easy to use, you can also upgrade to the premium version for a monthly fee of US$10 or an annual fee of US$100. You can send 3,000 queries per month and read 50 PDF files with a thickness of 2,000 pages per day.

For users who have already subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, you can also select “ChatGPT Web Application” in the settings screen to use GPT-4 to provide more accurate and detailed answers, but you must keep the ChatGPT login status, and it will take a long time for Hong Kong users The VPN is connected.