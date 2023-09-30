Bruce Sterling and Primo Levi’s Versifier, “the most Turin thing ever”

What does Primo Levi have to do with Bruce Sterling? What does the Italian writer known above all for his beautiful and touching works have to do with it If this is a man e Truce with the author who, together with William Gibson, gave life to cyberpunk, churning out works such as the anthology Mirrorshades, The broken matrix and The Reality Machine?

It’s about why the latter has an unexpected passion and admiration for the former and also because there is a point of contact between the two that is not well known, as Sterling himself explained yesterday morning on the stage of the OGR in Turin during the first day of Italian Tech Week 2023.

An AI before AIs existed

This contact point is hidden in a story written by Levi in ​​the early 1960s and in turn hidden in the collection Natural storiespublished for the first time by Einaudi in 1966: it is titled The Versifierbecame a TV series (produced by Rai) in 1971 and talks about ChatGPT. Over sixty years before ChatGPT was born.

E Sterling spoke about this to ITW23dressed in a red shirt, khaki trousers and in his hand some sheets of paper with notes: of this machine imagined by Levi before computers were invented (and physically built for television) and able to function as if it had an artificial intelligence inside. The Versifier, in the Italian writer’s head, would have been able to create texts and especially poems starting from the input of those who own it. Does he remember anything? Just remember the prompts that we are used to giving to ChatGPT todaythe written instructions that allow this AI to generate original content that answers the questions of those who ask it.

On the OGR stage, Sterling recalled noticing a couple of particular detailson the Versifier conceived by Levi and recreated from scratch by the RAI set designers: “It was a precursor of computers, but it was not a computer as we are used to knowing them today – said the American writer – It didn’t have a screen, it didn’t have programs to work with, it had no keyboard but only some levers through which to set the prompts. It looked like a brain made of luminous glass.” An artificial brain, obviously.

Even more: with the Versifier, unlike what (probably) will happen in our relationship with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligences, everything ends well. As Sterling recalled, “those who use it obtain more wealth, can work less and have more time to focus on other things”. Which are the promises we hear when we hear about AI: it will allow us to work less, earn more, have more free time. It’s all the promises without their dark sides because, as Sterling clearly reiterated, “Levi’s tale is a comical and entertaining tale, and so everything clearly ends well.”

“We will do it again and donate it to Turin”

The point, however, is that this Versifier (or rather, this “Versifiers,” as Sterling has sometimes said with his characteristic Texan accent) is “concretely a leap forward of more than 60 years, from 1960 to 2022, from when computers didn’t exist to today, when computers actually exist and have an AI inside them”.

These are the words of the author of Islands in the Network e di Deadly atmosphereclimate fiction before climate fiction existed, according to which the Versifier is also “one of the highest expressions of Italian engineering ability, a practical and true demonstration of what can be done”. Not only that, as Sterling said, drawing a few laughs from the crowded audience: “It’s the most Turin thing ever”, it’s the most Turin thing of all. Because Levi (originally from the Piedmontese capital) gave concreteness to the industriousness of the city, which is a city of action not only limited to the car industry.

Is exactly in Turin, the Versifier will be reborn: Sterling anticipated that a new version will be built as part of the Share Festival, of which he is the artistic director. “It will be like what you saw on TV in 1971”, but (presumably) with modern day technologies, therefore with a real computer and real artificial intelligence inside. Sterling said on the OGR stage that “we will donate it to the city and display it in a museum, where it will remain for 60 years.” As perhaps Primo Levi would have wanted, whose dream could really come true thanks to a colleague distant in time and space. But closer than he might initially seem.

