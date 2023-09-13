BT and SAP, the visibility of carbon emissions

SAP SE e BT Group collaborate to improve the visibility of carbon emissions and standardize methods and reporting that can improve sustainability.

BT Group will be able to collect, track and share carbon data from its supplier base, offering an unprecedented view of the carbon emissions of its products and services. BT will then be able to share this information directly with its business customers when they purchase products through the SAP Business Network.

Furthermore, BT will be able to supplement this with insights based on data from the Digital Carbon Calculator e dal Carbon Network Dashboard to help customers optimize carbon emissions and IT energy consumption.

Fundamental to BT’s decision to focus on SAP SDX was compliance with the carbon data interoperability standards established by the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT), hosted by World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

This means corporate customers around the world and in the UK do not have to deploy their own carbon accounting platforms to calculate, collect and share emissions data. Instead, simply request them via SAP SDX for their BT products and services.

BT Group is the first UK organization to adopt this process, which highlights the strong desire to standardize sustainability reporting across global value chains, to address Scope 3 emissions and to drive environmental progress. This will also help achieve our BT Group Manifesto commitment to help customers Avoid 60 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Sarwar Khan, Global Head of Digital Sustainability, Business, BT Group

In general, a company’s value chain emissions represent a larger percentage of its operational emissions. Tracking, measuring and acting on them, involving more suppliers and partners, will not only accelerate zero emissions goals, but set a new precedent for sustainability reporting. Collaboration fuels progress, and access to data is critical to achieving the goal. Ryan Poggi, Managing Director at SAP UKI

The lack of standardization in sustainability reporting has been an obstacle to progress for too long.

This creates confusion and does not allow us to certify a real change. Our partnership with BT gives us the opportunity to update the guidelines and deliver a blueprint for a universal sustainability reporting standard. The goal is to create an environment where organizations can address global challenges together in a transparent way.

The visibility of carbon emissions

SAP SDX merges detailed and accurate carbon emissions data with financial transactions on SAP’s Green Ledger. It provides companies with unparalleled insight into their environmental impact and standardizes how they communicate results and actions across value chains.

With the adoption of SAP SDX, BT Group can request product-level carbon emissions data from major suppliers, support smaller partners in calculating their carbon footprint and securely share and standardize this information across the value chain. To create scale, BT Group is working with Cisco to deploy SDX to receive product carbon emissions data for key network devices, simplify and secure data exchange with enterprise customers supported by its global connectivity services, and increase traceability.

