Bubble or no bubble? While the media around the world are wondering if after the initial phase of enthusiasm, the Metaverse is already destined for the attic, considering the layoffs of Meta and the recent crisis of NFTs and cryptocurrencies to which the concept seems doubly linked, to believe it I am analysts, technology companies and consultancies, who discussed possible future developments at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. “The Metaverse is the infrastructure that will replace the Internet, where we will consume information in a three-dimensional way, carrying our digital identity and personal data with us, and where we will buy goods and carry out financial and bureaucratic operations, thanks to decentralized systems that work without the need for supervisory bodies, using digital currencies,” explains Nick Rosa, author of the book Understanding the Metaverse – A Business and Ethical Guide, at the helm of Accenture’s European strategies for the Metaverse, whose latest report predicted that by By 2025 this revolution will generate an increase in average global revenue of approximately one trillion dollars.

Driving the growth is precisely the evolution and convergence of the innovation presented at CES, because Rosa says, under the surface and perhaps more frivolous layer, of Roblox, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and other platforms that have recently emerged, « there are others that manage digital identity systems, transactions, moderation, 3D content, security, networking and need high-tech service companies».

While it’s clear that, at least in its first phase, “the Metaverse will be experienced with different shades of immersiveness depending on the input device,” part of the attention at CES was focused on the senses involved.

On the one hand, there are the virtual reality headsets, the PSVR 2 presented by Sony PlayStation, and HTC’s VIVE XR Elite, ever lighter and more visually convincing, and those for augmented reality, such as Ant Reality Crossfire, with its 120-degree field of view, and Magic Leap 2, which just got Food and Drug Administration approval for use in a clinical setting, and are being swept along by business sharing and collaboration tools like Cisco Webex Hologram and NVIDIA Omniverse.

On the other hand, the displays which, thanks to Light Field technology and the use of cameras to trace the eyes of the spectators, such as those of Leia Inc. or Brelyon, manage to create incredibly real three-dimensional images without the use of glasses. At CES we then met those who believe that the Metaverse will have to stimulate much more than just sight: if the haptic harnesses and gloves of companies such as Bhaptics, Owo and HaptX are already mature, innovative technologies, the wearable speakers of OVR Technology and Aromajoin appear to they spread olfactory essences based on the visual contents presented.